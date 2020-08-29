Delhi Capitals will finish around the 7th position in IPL 2020: Brad Hogg

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has opined that the Delhi Capitals are likely to finish around the 7th position in the points table in IPL 2020. He reasoned that the Delhi-based franchise does not have a quality pace attack and are highly dependent on Kagiso Rabada.

Brad Hogg put forth his views on the strengths and weaknesses of the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians' squads on his YouTube channel.

The Aussie left-arm wrist-spinner observed that the Delhi Capitals has one of the most formidable batting line-ups in IPL 2020 with the presence of the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

"The Delhi Capitals' top six looks very formidable, a mixture of experience with youngsters. They have got Dhawan at the top, along with Prithvi Shaw, Pant and Iyer. So, they are going to make plenty of runs."

Hogg termed Ravichandran Ashwin as an excellent signing for the Delhi Capitals, with the off-spinner lending depth both to their spin-bowling attack and lower-order batting.

"The acquisition of Ashwin is an absolute beauty, quality leadership, good spinner, also can handle the bat in the middle overs. That adds a little bit of depth to their batting and spin department."

He reckoned that the biggest weakness in the Delhi Capitals squad for the upcoming IPL is their over-reliance on Kagiso Rabada, with their overseas contingent not having much depth as well.

"Their flaw is their depth in pace. They rely too heavily on Rabada. If Rabada gets injured, Delhi Capitals are in a lot of trouble. The other flaw they have is that they don't have depth and quality in their overseas contingent."

Brad Hogg added that Ashwin and Ricky Ponting would also have to sort out their differing views on the subject of Mankading.

"And the relationship between Ashwin and Ponting with the Mankad. That's the first thing they have to get under control."

Look forward to catching up coach 😀👍🏻👍🏻 Can’t wait to get out there and play again. 🤩 https://t.co/YExkedkIhK — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 26, 2020

The former KKR spinner picked Prithvi Shaw as the player to watch out for in the Delhi Capitals squad in IPL 2020, even comparing his abilities with that of Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar.

"The standout for the Delhi Capitals I think is going to be Prithvi Shaw. I think it is time for him to make runs and show the world how good he actually is because he is a talent. I would say he is a bit like Brian Lara and a Tendulkar."

Brad Hogg reckoned that Delhi Capitals are likely to struggle in the upcoming IPL because of the lack of depth in their pace attack. He opined that they would finish somewhere around the 7th position in the points table.

"Delhi Capitals, because they don't have the quality pace attack, they are going to finish round about 7th."

Brad Hogg's analysis of the Mumbai Indians' squad for IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians would be looking for a record-extending 5th IPL title

Coming to the Mumbai Indians, Brad Hogg mentioned that the team is one of the most balanced squads in IPL 2020 with excellent top-order batting, plenty of all-rounders, good spinners and the best fast-bowling lineup.

"The edge for the Mumbai Indians is their quality top four. They have an abundance of all-rounders, good spinners but they have got the best pace battery in the IPL this year."

The 49-year-old observed that the only dilemma in front of the Mumbai Indians would be to decide whom to pick among their overseas contingent to form a formidable XI.

"The flaw for them is the selection table, what balance are they going to utilize with their overseas players to make up a prominent XI? That will be their big issue."

Brad Hogg picked Suryakumar Yadav as the likely standout performer for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020.

"The standout for the Mumbai Indians is going to be Suryakumar Yadav. I am just thinking this quality batsman is going to come along this year. He showed progress over the last couple of years."

He even stuck his neck out to suggest that the Mumbaikar would probably finish among the top five run-getters of the upcoming IPL.

"He was really enjoying with the Mumbai Indians and he is liking his position in that middle-order. Watch out, I think he will be in the top 5 run-scorers of this particular tournament."

Brad Hogg signed off by stating that the Mumbai Indians are likely to finish at the top of the points table of IPL 2020 after the league phase, with the only question being if they could go on to lift the title as well.

"Mumbai Indians are going to finish on top of the regular season. Will they take out the final, lets wait and see."

The Delhi Capitals have been the perennial under-achievers in the IPL over the years, but they would be hoping to set the record straight this year by bagging their maiden title.

The Mumbai Indians, on the contrary, are the most successful team in the history of the IPL, having won the title on four occasions. The defending champions will be hoping to retain the title this year to extend their record.