Delhi Capitals youngster in intense discussion with Virat Kohli after RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Vipraj Nigam interacted with ace Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli after the DC-RCB IPL 2025 clash in Bengaluru on April 10. Vipraj had a crack at bowling to Kohli for the first time in the IPL during RCB's batting innings.

After a quiet first over, Kohli smashed the youngster for a massive six over long-on in his second over. However, Vipraj displayed nerves of steel to deceive the champion batter three balls later, dismissing him for a 14-ball 22.

The wicket proved crucial as DC restricted RCB to a sub-par total of 163/7 in 20 overs. They later knocked off the runs comfortably in the 18th over with six wickets to spare.

Vipraj posted a clip of his post-game interaction with Kohli a day after the match on his Instagram handle, captioning:

"Its not a destination , its a Jouney . Dream on >>>3."

Vipraj finished with outstanding figures of 2/18 in four overs, playing a massive role in RCB's middle-over collapse. The 20-year-old is off to a sensational start in his debut IPL season, picking up five wickets in four outings at an average of 20.20 and an economy of 8.41.

Vipraj also showcased his batting prowess in DC's season-opening win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), scoring a crucial 39 in their successful run-chase of 210.

Vipraj's heroics helped DC continue unbeaten run in IPL 2025

Vipraj Nigam's bowling heroics helped DC win a fourth consecutive outing to start their IPL 2025 campaign. Coming off three impressive wins on the bounce, DC were under early pressure in the RCB encounter.

With the home side racing to 61/0 in the fourth over, DC's unbeaten run was hanging by a thread. However, Axar Patel's Men stayed calm and composed in the subsequent overs to restrict RCB to a mediocre 163/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, DC lost their first four wickets inside nine overs, with the score reading only 58. Yet, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs resurrected the run-chase with an unbeaten 111-run stand from just 55 deliveries.

Rahul was named the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 53-ball 93 as DC coasted home in the end by six wickets. The win kept them at No.2 on the points table behind the Gujarat Titans (GT), who also boast eight points with a better net run rate.

However, DC has played a game less and remain the lone undefeated side in the competition.

