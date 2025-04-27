"Delhi mein revenge celebration ka sapna sapna hi reh gaya"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB's win vs DC in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a six-wicket win against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2025 match on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. As a result, RCB moved to the top of the points table, with seven wins after playing 10 games.

After being asked to bat first on a sluggish track, DC got to 162 for eight in 20 overs. KL Rahul top-scored for the hosts with a sedate knock of 41 (39), while Tristan Stubbs chipped in with an impactful cameo of 34 (18) in the death overs. Pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/33) and Josh Hazlewood (2/36) starred in RCB's bowling department.

In reply, Axar Patel gave a brilliant start to his team by dismissing Jacob Bethell (12) and Devdutt Padikkal (0) early in the third over. Rajat Patidar (6) also got run out soon, leaving RCB in a spot of bother at 26/3 in four overs.

Krunal Pandya came in at this juncture and stitched a brilliant match-winning partnership with Virat Kohli to take RCB home in the chase. Kohli played sensibly on his way to a 45-ball half-century, while Krunal played with positive intent to push his side toward the target. After Kohli's dismissal in the 18th over, Tim David finished the chase in 18.3 overs with a blazing cameo of 19 (5).

Sunday night's IPL 2025 match between DC and RCB enthralled the fans with engaging action between bat and ball. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"It was a top win, especially looking at the surface"- Virat Kohli after RCB beat DC by 6 wickets in IPL 2025 match in Delhi

After the conclusion of the match, Virat Kohli became the new orange cap holder. He is currently at the top of the IPL 2025 run-charts, with a tally of 443 runs across 10 games. Reflecting on his team's win against DC, Kohli said:

"Well it was a top win, especially looking at the surface. This wicket played a lot differently to the other wicket. I keep checking with the dug out that what is my role during a run chase. Krunal was outstanding with the bat, we were waiting for him to come into the tournament with the bat as well and he played a top knock.

"The total on the board, who are the bowlers whom you can target and who are the bowlers are difficult. My focus is always on rotating strikes, it's about stitching a partnership and this year you are seeing you just can't tee off from ball one. You have to rotate strike on a slow wicket, understand what the situation demands of me and keep rotating strike and not remain stagnant," Kohli added.

What were your favorite moments from this match? Let us know in the comments section.

