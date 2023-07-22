"Deserves a ban" - Twitter reacts to furious Harmanpreet Kaur smashing the stumps with bat in reaction to umpiring decision

The Indian women's team was held to a tie in the final ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday, but it was skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who made headlines after smashing the stumps in fury after being adjudged out.

In the third ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, Harmanpreet was adjudged lbw off Nahida Akter's bowling in the 34 over of India's chase.

The ball seemingly came off her bat although it lobbed into the hands of the fielder at slip and was out either way. The Indian skipper was left livid with the on-field call though and smashed the stumps with her bat in frustration.

She also didn't hold back at the post-match presentation and called out the umpiring as "pathetic".

"Really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires" - Harmanpreet Kaur after India tie with Bangladesh

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet did not mince words and expressed her disappointment at some of the umpiring calls made.

"The type of umpiring that was happening there we were very surprised but I think the next time we are coming to Bangladesh we'll make sure we have to deal with this kind of umpiring and accordingly we'll have to prepare ourselves," said Harmanpreet.

She praised the Bangladeshi batting lineup for the manner in which they rotated the strike but went on to criticize the umpiring further and said:

"I think they batted really well, no doubt about it. They were batting according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial and I think in between we leaked a few runs. But when we were batting, we controlled the game very well but as I mentioned earlier some pathetic umpiring was done and (we're) really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires."

India had to chase 226 in the final ODI with the series level at 1-1 heading into the decider. Harleen Deol led the way with a 108-ball 77 while Smriti Mandhana scored 59 off 85 deliveries. A brief rain interruption then saw the chase come apart as the visitors lost a cluster of wickets.

The Women in Blue collapsed from 216/6 to 217/9 and despite Jemimah Rodrigues and No. 11 batter Meghna Singh showing steely nerves under pressure, the latter edged one to the wicketkeeper off the final over with the match ending in a tie.

India and Bangladesh shared the series 1-1, with the visitors having won the T20 leg by a 2-1 margin earlier.