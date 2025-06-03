"Deserves a permanent retention" - Fans hail Krunal Pandya's terrific spell in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya delivered a stunning bowling performance in the team's IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, June 3. PBKS were required to chase down a 191-run target in the summit clash.

PBKS' top-order batters set the tone for the run chase by playing impactful cameos. Jos Inglis threatened to take the game away from RCB with a 39-run knock off 23 deliveries.

Krunal turned the game on its head with his terrific spell. The left-arm spinner claimed the important wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Inglis. He conceded just 17 runs from his full quota of fours over, finishing with an excellent economy rate of 4.25.

The 34-year-old earned widespread praise on social media for his clutch performance. Here are some of the top reactions:

"KRUNAL PANDYA - ONE OF THE GREATEST SPELL IN IPL 4-0-17-2 against Punjab Kings, he has turned the game for RCB, this will be remembered forever in franchise History," wrote a fan.

"We can't thank you enough for this spell. Ice in the veins, fire in the moment. The streets will never forget," remarked a fan.

"Hey @RCBTweets, Krunal Pandya is absolutely on fire! Lord Pandya showing why he’s the ultimate game-changer for RCB in this final. That left-arm spin against right-handers is pure magic! Let’s go RCB, one step closer to the trophy," posted a fan.

"Krunal Pandya deserves a permanent retentionfor RCB until his retirement after this game-changing spell in finals," commented another.

Krunal has had a wonderful IPL 2025 campaign as a bowler. He picked up 17 wickets at an economy rate of 8.23 across 15 innings.

Krunal Pandya got rid of the dangerous Jos Inglis in the 13th over of the run chase

Jos Inglis played a quick-fire knock for PBKS in the IPL 2025 final. The swashbuckling batter struck four maximums and one four during his stay at the crease.

Krunal got the better of the Inglis in the 13th over. On the first delivery, the keeper-batter went for a big hit down the ground.

However, he failed to get the desired connection and was caught by Liam Livingstone at long-on. It was a crucial breakthrough for RCB, given the context of the game.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More