"Deserves a permanent retention" - Fans hail Krunal Pandya's terrific spell in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya delivered a stunning bowling performance in the team's IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, June 3. PBKS were required to chase down a 191-run target in the summit clash.
PBKS' top-order batters set the tone for the run chase by playing impactful cameos. Jos Inglis threatened to take the game away from RCB with a 39-run knock off 23 deliveries.
Krunal turned the game on its head with his terrific spell. The left-arm spinner claimed the important wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Inglis. He conceded just 17 runs from his full quota of fours over, finishing with an excellent economy rate of 4.25.
The 34-year-old earned widespread praise on social media for his clutch performance. Here are some of the top reactions:
"KRUNAL PANDYA - ONE OF THE GREATEST SPELL IN IPL 4-0-17-2 against Punjab Kings, he has turned the game for RCB, this will be remembered forever in franchise History," wrote a fan.
"We can't thank you enough for this spell. Ice in the veins, fire in the moment. The streets will never forget," remarked a fan.
"Hey @RCBTweets, Krunal Pandya is absolutely on fire! Lord Pandya showing why he’s the ultimate game-changer for RCB in this final. That left-arm spin against right-handers is pure magic! Let’s go RCB, one step closer to the trophy," posted a fan.
"Krunal Pandya deserves a permanent retentionfor RCB until his retirement after this game-changing spell in finals," commented another.
Krunal has had a wonderful IPL 2025 campaign as a bowler. He picked up 17 wickets at an economy rate of 8.23 across 15 innings.
Krunal Pandya got rid of the dangerous Jos Inglis in the 13th over of the run chase
Jos Inglis played a quick-fire knock for PBKS in the IPL 2025 final. The swashbuckling batter struck four maximums and one four during his stay at the crease.
Krunal got the better of the Inglis in the 13th over. On the first delivery, the keeper-batter went for a big hit down the ground.
However, he failed to get the desired connection and was caught by Liam Livingstone at long-on. It was a crucial breakthrough for RCB, given the context of the game.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS