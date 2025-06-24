Devisha Shetty records hilarious video of Suryakumar Yadav from their Germany vacation post IPL 2025 [Watch]

Devisha Shetty, wife of star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav, recorded a hilarious video of the cricketer from their Germany vacation after the IPL 2025 season. The two were earlier seen in Paris as well.

Ad

As they arrived in Germany for their vacation, Devisha Shetty posted a video on her Instagram story from the airport.

"Kaha aye hai hum? (Where have we come)," she asked Suryakumar Yadav.

The star batter replied funnily with a smile on his face, saying -

"Germany Germany Germany."

Watch the video of the same posted by Devisha Shetty on her Instagram handle here.

His response is a reference to an iconic scene from the Bollywood movie 'Bhagam Bhaag,’ involving Shakti Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and Akshay Kumar.

Ad

Trending

Suryakumar Yadav is currently on a break and is not a part of the Indian team that is facing England in the ongoing five-match Test series. The first Test is being played at Headingley, Leeds, with England needing 350 runs to win on the final day.

Suryakumar Yadav had a terrific IPL 2025 season

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav had a terrific IPL 2025 season. The right-hander displayed magnificent form with the bat throughout the tournament and was among the consistent performers.

Ad

He played a key role as Mumbai Indians made it to the playoffs. The Indian T20I captain made 717 runs from 16 matches at an average of 65.18 and a strike-rate of 167.91. He also scored five half-centuries with a top score of an unbeaten 73. MI beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator, where he made a 20-ball 33.

He also smashed a quickfire 26-ball 44 in the second qualifier against Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, MI lost the game as their campaign came to end. Having lost four out of their first five matches, they made an incredible turnaround to make it to the playoffs nonetheless under Hardik Pandya's captaincy.

Suryakumar also etched his name in the record books by becoming the MI batter with the most runs in a single season. He surpassed the great Sachin Tendulkar's record, who had scored 618 runs for MI in the 2010 season. He also became the only MI batter to score 700 or more runs in a single edition of the IPL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More