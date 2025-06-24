  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Devisha Shetty records hilarious video of Suryakumar Yadav from their Germany vacation post IPL 2025 [Watch]

Devisha Shetty records hilarious video of Suryakumar Yadav from their Germany vacation post IPL 2025 [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Published Jun 24, 2025 10:22 IST
Entertainment In India - Source: Getty
Devisha Shetty and Suryakumar Yadav - Source: Getty

Devisha Shetty, wife of star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav, recorded a hilarious video of the cricketer from their Germany vacation after the IPL 2025 season. The two were earlier seen in Paris as well.

Ad

As they arrived in Germany for their vacation, Devisha Shetty posted a video on her Instagram story from the airport.

"Kaha aye hai hum? (Where have we come)," she asked Suryakumar Yadav.

The star batter replied funnily with a smile on his face, saying -

"Germany Germany Germany."

Watch the video of the same posted by Devisha Shetty on her Instagram handle here.

His response is a reference to an iconic scene from the Bollywood movie 'Bhagam Bhaag,’ involving Shakti Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and Akshay Kumar.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Suryakumar Yadav is currently on a break and is not a part of the Indian team that is facing England in the ongoing five-match Test series. The first Test is being played at Headingley, Leeds, with England needing 350 runs to win on the final day.

Suryakumar Yadav had a terrific IPL 2025 season

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav had a terrific IPL 2025 season. The right-hander displayed magnificent form with the bat throughout the tournament and was among the consistent performers.

Ad

He played a key role as Mumbai Indians made it to the playoffs. The Indian T20I captain made 717 runs from 16 matches at an average of 65.18 and a strike-rate of 167.91. He also scored five half-centuries with a top score of an unbeaten 73. MI beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator, where he made a 20-ball 33.

He also smashed a quickfire 26-ball 44 in the second qualifier against Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, MI lost the game as their campaign came to end. Having lost four out of their first five matches, they made an incredible turnaround to make it to the playoffs nonetheless under Hardik Pandya's captaincy.

Suryakumar also etched his name in the record books by becoming the MI batter with the most runs in a single season. He surpassed the great Sachin Tendulkar's record, who had scored 618 runs for MI in the 2010 season. He also became the only MI batter to score 700 or more runs in a single edition of the IPL.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications