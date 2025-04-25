Dewald Brevis smashes 3 sixes off Kamindu Mendis in an over on his Super Kings debut during CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Dewald Brevis starred with the bat on his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) debut during their IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chepauk on Friday, April 25. The right-handed Proteas batter made the most of his chance at No. 5, smashing 42 runs off just 25 balls, including four sixes.

The 21-year-old slammed three maximums off Kamindu Mendis in the same over, which yielded 20 runs. He eventually departed as Mendis took a stunning catch off Harshal Patel's bowling.

Brevis smashed the sixes in the 12th over of CSK’s innings. The middle-order batter began the over by smashing a tossed-up delivery over long-on. He then hit the fourth and sixth deliveries over deep mid-wicket and long off, respectively.

Dewald Brevis was picked as a replacement by CSK during the ongoing season. He replaced the injured Gurjapneet Singh. The Super Kings acquired him for INR 2.2 crore. He replaced Rachin Ravindra on his CSK debut.

Brevis represented five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2022 and 2024 editions of the tournament, amassing 229 runs in 10 innings. He, however, went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Dewald Brevis and Ayush Mhatre only positives for CSK in their IPL 2025 match vs SRH

Dewald Brevis and Ayush Mhatre were the only bright spots for CSK in their IPL 2025 match against SRH. Apart from Brevis, Mhatre smashed 30 runs off 19 balls, including six boundaries.

Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube got starts, scoring 21 (17) and 12 (9), but failed to score big. Skipper MS Dhoni looked sluggish before getting out on six off 10 deliveries. Earlier, Shaik Rasheed and Sam Curran perished for single-digit scores.

At the time of writing, the hosts were reeling at 134/8 in 17.3 overs, with Deepak Hooda and Anshul Kamboj at the crease. Harshal Patel has been the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets so far.

With just two wins in eight outings, SRH and CSK are lying ninth and 10th in the IPL 2025 points table. The winner of this game will stay alive in the race to the top four.

Follow the CSK vs SRH 2025 live score and updates here.

