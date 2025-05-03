Dewald Brevis takes a brilliant diving catch to end Jacob Bethell’s 55-run knock in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Dewald Brevis pulled off a stunning diving catch to end Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Jacob Bethell’s impressive innings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The match is being played on Saturday, May 3, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The breakthrough came on the fifth ball of the 10th over of RCB’s innings. Matheesha Pathirana bowled a short-of-length delivery angled across the batter. Bethell attempted a pull shot but only managed a top edge, sending the ball high over square leg. Dewald Brevis sprinted in from the boundary, covering a good amount of ground before diving forward to complete a brilliant catch just inches above the turf.

The southpaw played a superb knock, scoring 55 off 33 deliveries with eight boundaries and two sixes. His dismissal left RCB at 97/1 after 9.5 overs.

Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli depart after scoring impressive fifties against CSK

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to field first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The hosts got off to a strong start with openers Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli scoring 35 runs in the first three overs, including a 19-run over off Khaleel Ahmed.

The duo maintained their aggressive momentum, taking RCB to 71/0 at the end of the powerplay. Playing only his second match, Bethell brought up his maiden IPL fifty in 28 balls before being dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana for a well-crafted 55 off 33 deliveries.

Kohli, too, reached his half-century in just 29 balls and went on to score 62 from 33 balls, smashing five fours and five sixes. At the time of writing, RCB were at 128/2 after 13 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal (4) and Rajat Patidar (6) at the crease.

