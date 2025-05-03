PV Sindhu picks Virat Kohli for a special hypothetical role ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Indian badminton star and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has chosen Virat Kohli as her partner from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for a badminton match. On Saturday, May 3, the official X account of RCB (@RCBTweets) shared a video in which the 29-year-old was asked to pick a player from the Bengaluru squad as her mixed doubles partner.

In response, the Indian badminton player selected Kohli, saying:

“I think Virat, ofcourse he’s my favorite and yeah, he’s amazing. And ofcourse would pick him as my mixed doubles partner.”

In the same video, Sindhu was also asked which role she would excel in if she switched sports—whether as a bowler, batter, or all-rounder. The star shuttler responded:

“I think a batter, so that I can just hit, smash it, like how am doing in badminton. Yeah, maybe a batter.”

Meanwhile, Kohli will return to action when RCB host MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 52nd game of the season on Saturday, May 3. The match will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB have been in excellent form, currently holding third place on the points table with 14 points from 10 matches. In contrast, CSK sit at the bottom with just four points from the same number of games and were the first team to be knocked out of the playoff race.

Virat Kohli has scored over 1,000 runs against CSK

Virat Kohli has a solid track record against his upcoming opponents, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The veteran batter has featured in 34 matches against CSK, scoring 1,084 runs in 33 innings at an average of 37.38 and a strike rate of 125.46. His record includes nine half-centuries, with a highest score of an unbeaten 90.

He has continued to live up to expectations in the ongoing season as well, amassing 443 runs in 10 innings, including six fifties, and currently holds fifth place on the Orange Cap leaderboard.

