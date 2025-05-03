3 things CSK need to do right to beat RCB in IPL 2025 clash in Bengaluru ft. Khaleel Ahmed

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 52nd fixture of the IPL 2025 season. The contest will take place on Saturday, May 3, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The two teams have experienced contrasting campaigns so far. RCB have enjoyed a solid run, currently sitting third on the points table with 14 points from 10 matches. On the other hand, CSK have endured a difficult season and were the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention. They sit at the bottom of the table with just four points from 10 games.

However, there is still plenty for CSK to play for as they look to invest in young talent and build toward the future. In their previous encounter earlier this season, RCB handed CSK a 50-run defeat at Chepauk. MS Dhoni’s side will be keen to bounce back and give their fans something to cheer about.

On that note, here’s a look at three key things CSK need to get right to beat RCB in their upcoming IPL 2025 clash in Bengaluru.

3 things CSK need to do right to beat RCB in IPL 2025 clash in Bengaluru

#1 Khaleel Ahmed needs to strike early with the new ball

In what has been a forgettable season for Chennai Super Kings, one of the few bright spots has been the impressive form of left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed. The 27-year-old has claimed 14 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 22.57, placing him fifth on the Purple Cap leaderboard.

Notably, nine of his wickets have come during the powerplay — the most by any bowler in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. As CSK prepare to face a high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Khaleel will once again be key with the new ball.

With the likes of Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal in red-hot form, CSK will be relying on Khaleel to deliver early breakthroughs if they hope to stay competitive in the match.

#2 The struggling CSK opening pair needs to be cautious against the new ball

Chennai Super Kings have experimented with four different opening combinations in their 10 games so far this season, but none have delivered consistent results. They currently hold the lowest average for opening partnerships in IPL 2025 — just 19.90 — with only two stands of 50 or more.

In the last two matches, CSK have relied on young batters Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre, both of whom are still finding their footing at the top level. They will once again face a stern challenge against RCB’s in-form pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal.

With early movement expected at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the CSK openers would do well to approach the innings cautiously rather than chasing quick runs up front. The Bengaluru pitch allows set batters to accelerate later, making a watchful start all the more important.

Hazlewood, in particular, has been lethal in the powerplay, picking up seven wickets during that phase and 18 overall this season — the second most in IPL 2025. This will be a big test for CSK’s young openers, who will be eager to make their mark and provide the solid foundation their struggling team desperately needs.

#3 CSK’s middle-order batters need to show more intent against spin

While CSK’s top-order inconsistency has been a major concern this season, their middle order hasn’t fared much better. A clear lack of intent has been evident, especially during the middle overs. Although the inclusion of Dewald Brevis has added some firepower, the core trio of left-handers — Shivam Dube, Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja — has underperformed relative to expectations.

Their struggle against spin has been particularly telling. Dube (strike rate: 118.3), Curran (116.0) and Jadeja (101.7) have all failed to rotate strike or dominate in the middle overs. With RCB expected to rely on Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma in the middle overs, CSK’s lack of urgency with the bat could come back to hurt them again.

If CSK are to challenge a well-set RCB unit, the middle order needs to not just hold the innings together but take the attack to the spinners. Winning the middle-overs battle could go a long way in setting up a strong finish — something the Super Kings have rarely managed in what has been a forgettable campaign so far.

