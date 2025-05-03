“RCB should be afraid” - Former India cricketer’s massive prediction on Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni’s clash in IPL 2025

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja feels that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cannot afford to take the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lightly by any means in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match. The five-time winners recently became the first team to be officially eliminated from the playoffs race, while the Rajat Patidar-led side are perched at the top of the points table.

Despite largely being the underdog in the Southern rivalry, RCB have had the better of CSK in recent years. Since losing the IPL 2024 season opener, the three-time finalists have defeated the Yellow Army in successive matches. RCB knocked CSK out in a virtual knockout clash last season, and also emerged triumphant during the reverse fixture earlier this season at the Chepauk.

RCB are attempting to secure three successive wins over their rivals for the first time since 2009-2010 seasons.

Former India spinner Piyush Chawla labelled RCB as outright favorites against CSK owing to their current form. Ajay Jadeja, however, feels that CSK are bound to turn up after being on a losing run.

"The type of cricket RCB are playing, and even though their home record is not that good, RCB are favorites, especially with the kind of form they are on now," Chawla said on Star Sports.

"Emotionally speaking, if CSK are not winning so many matches in a row, they have to win some time or the other, and RCB should be afraid of that. RCB are playing good, there is no doubt about that, but do not count out CSK. Against PBKS, if those last two overs had gone well, it would have been a different game altogether," Jadeja replied.

RCB take on CSK at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 3. Rajat Patidar and co. have won just one home game so far, against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

"I actually don't think we're too far away" - CSK batting coach Michael Hussey ahead of IPL 2025 match against RCB

CSK only have pride to play for in the remainder of the campaign. The franchise have made it a point to test out youngsters and conjure up a combination for the future. The likes of Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, and Dewald Brevis, have been handed opportunities in recent games, and the trend could continue.

"I know we're sitting at the bottom of the table and we haven't won many games but I actually don't think we're too far away. We have got some match-winning players in that line-up for a number of reasons," Hussey said during the pre-match press conference (via Cricbuzz).

The highly anticipated encounter could be hampered by rain. The forecast is not entirely positive during the evening in Bengaluru, which might have a say in the contest.

