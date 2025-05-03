MS Dhoni seen with bandaged knee in Shashank Singh’s post after CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh shared a post on social media featuring Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stand-in captain MS Dhoni, who was seen with a bandaged knee. The two teams faced off in the 49th match of the season on Wednesday, April 30, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After being put in to bat, the hosts were bowled out for a competitive total of 190 in 19.2 overs. Sam Curran was the standout performer for the Super Kings, scoring a brilliant 88 off 47 balls, including nine fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal made a major impact with the ball, claiming his second IPL hat-trick and finishing with impressive figures of four for 32 in three overs.

In reply, PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh played a handy knock of 54 off 36 balls. Skipper Shreyas Iyer anchored the chase with a stellar 72 off 41 deliveries, smashing five boundaries and four sixes. The Kings successfully chased down the target with two balls to spare, winning the match by four wickets.

On Saturday, May 3, Shashank Singh posted a picture on Instagram with MS Dhoni, captioning the moment with admiration for the legendary cricketer. He wrote:

“LEARNING NEVER STOPS!”

What caught the attention of many was MS Dhoni appearing with a bandaged knee. The 43-year-old has been dealing with a persistent knee issue over the past few years and even underwent surgery in 2023.

Earlier this season, following CSK's match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 30, head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that Dhoni’s lower batting position in the IPL is part of a strategy to manage his knee condition.

MS Dhoni has scored 151 runs in 10 innings in the 2025 IPL

Chennai Super Kings have endured a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign, already eliminated from playoff contention and languishing at the bottom of the points table with just four points from 10 matches.

Meanwhile, stand-in skipper MS Dhoni has also had a below-par season, scoring only 151 runs in 10 innings at an average of 25.16 and a strike rate of 148.03. His highest score so far has been an unbeaten 30.

