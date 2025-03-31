“He can’t bat 10 overs running full stick” - Head coach provides massive fitness update on MS Dhoni after RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming stated that it is not feasible to send MS Dhoni up the batting order midway through the innings due to his age, and history with knee injuries. The veteran batter walked out to bat at No.7 during the run chase against the Rajasthan Royals with four overs remaining at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

CSK were battling a steep required rate when Dhoni stepped out to join Jadeja in the middle. The wicket-keeper had impressed with his cameo while batting at No.9 during the team's loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home on Friday.

However, he could not provide a similar impact during the final stages of the contest against RR. He scored a couple of boundaries to keep CSK in the hunt but perished for 16 runs off 11 deliveries to Sandeep Sharma in the first ball of the final over.

Fleming admitted that Dhoni's dodgy knees make the prospect of him playing out a big innings quite unrealistic.

"Yeah, it's a time thing. MS judges it. His body is, his knees aren't what they used to be. And he's moving okay, but there's still an attrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick. So he will gauge on the day what he can give us. If the game's in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he's balancing that," Fleming said during the post-match press conference (via Hindustan Times).

Dhoni had undergone knee surgery following CSK's title-winning campaign in 2023. He had managed the injury throughout the season, where he faced only 57 deliveries in total while batting.

"He's too valuable to us" - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on not risking MS Dhoni by promoting him

There is a good chance that MS Dhoni could put a toll on his body during the twilight years of his career if he exerts too much, and that is exactly the type of risk that CSK are avoiding since Dhoni brings more to the table apart from his batting. Fleming outlined how the veteran's wicket-keeping and leadership make him an asset that CSK are not willing to gamble on.

"I said it last year [as well], he's too valuable to us - leadership and wicket-keeping - to throw him in nine, ten overs. He has actually never done that. So, look, from around 13-14 overs, he's looking to go depending on who's in," Fleming added.

CSK next face the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, April 5, in an afternoon encounter.

