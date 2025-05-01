"God mode on kya?" - RJ Mahvash reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal's sensational hat-trick in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

RJ Mahvash reacted to Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's stunning hat-trick in the team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The game was held on Wednesday, April 30, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ad

The 34-year-old went wicketless in his first two overs, conceding 23 runs. He was brought back for the penultimate over of CSK’s innings, where MS Dhoni struck him for a six off the first legal delivery—but Chahal had his revenge by dismissing the veteran on the very next ball.

Chahal then went on to remove Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, and Noor Ahmad in the final three deliveries, completing a stunning hat-trick—his second in IPL history. As the spinner celebrated the milestone, RJ Mahvash put up a story on Instagram, writing:

Ad

Trending

“GOD MODE ON KYAAAA??? @yuzi_chahal23 Strength of a warrior sir.”

RJ Mahvash reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick (Image via [email protected])

Chahal finished with impressive figures of 4/32 in his three overs, as the Super Kings were bowled out for 190 in 19.2 overs. On the batting front, Sam Curran was the standout performer for the hosts, scoring a blistering 88 off 47 balls, which included nine fours and four sixes.

Ad

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer guides his team home with an impressive half-century against CSK

Chasing a target of 191, PBKS openers Priyansh Arya (23) and Prabhsimran Singh put on 44 runs for the first wicket. The latter then teamed up with skipper Shreyas Iyer to stitch a 72-run partnership off 50 balls. Prabhsimran played a brilliant knock, scoring 54 off 36 balls, with five fours and three sixes.

Iyer was exceptional, leading the chase with a commanding 72 off 41 balls, which included five fours and four sixes. In the final stages, Shashank Singh contributed with a 12-ball 23 as PBKS secured a four-wicket victory with two balls to spare.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More