“No GPS needed” - Swastik Chikara seen following Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Swastik Chikara shared a post on social media on Saturday, May 3, featuring star cricketer Virat Kohli. The team is set to take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) later today in Match 52 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Ahead of the game, the young batter shared a post on Instagram, where he was seen following the veteran batter. He captioned the post:
“No GPS needed. Just follow the King.”
The 20-year-old has frequently garnered attention for closely following Kohli both on and off the field. This has led to numerous viral memes, and his RCB teammates have also been seen playfully teasing him about it.
Meanwhile, he was acquired by RCB for INR 30 lakh during the 2025 mega auction but is yet to make his debut. The right-handed batter rose to prominence after finishing as the leading run-scorer in the 2024 Uttar Pradesh T20 League. He amassed 499 runs in 12 innings, at an average of 49.90 and a strike rate of 185.50, including five fifties and one century for the Meerut Mavericks.
Virat Kohli has scored over 400 runs in IPL 2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a remarkable IPL 2025 campaign so far, currently sitting third on the points table with 14 points from 10 matches. One player who has been consistently performing at a high level is Virat Kohli.
The 36-year-old has accumulated 443 runs in 10 innings, boasting an impressive average of 63.28 and a strike rate of 138.87. Kohli currently ranks fifth on the Orange Cap list, having scored six fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 73.
Meanwhile, the veteran batter continues to dominate the all-time run-scoring charts in the tournament's history. Having featured in 262 matches, he has scored 8,447 runs in 254 innings, with an average of 39.47 and a strike rate of 132.31. He holds the record for the most centuries (eight) by any player in the tournament, along with 61 fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 113.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS