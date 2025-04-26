“Dhoni aisa auction kar hi nahi sakta” - Former teammate’s massive claim after seventh loss in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina criticised the team management for their poor recruitment during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. He noted that franchise legend MS Dhoni could not have been involved in the decision-making, judging by the squad composition and performance as they languish at the bottom place.

After narrowly missing out on the playoffs in IPL 2024, CSK had big decisions to make regarding their retentions. The franchise went along expected lines, keeping hold of Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, and MS Dhoni.

Heading into the auction table with a purse of INR 55 crore, CSK splurged INR 19.75 crore to rope in Noor Ahmad and Ravichandran Ashwin to tie down their spin department. They also made it a priority to re-acquire some of their former players like Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran, and Mukesh Choudhary.

Suresh Raina had already criticized CSK's auction strategy during the humbling loss to MI, and he reiterated his point after another tame defeat against SRH.

"They (management) always make a call to MS, I remember that. I was never close to the auction planning, to be very honest. I never had a discussion with the management regarding all of this. MS used to get a call sometimes whether to get a player or not, or make a bid, but he was never fully involved," Raina said on Star Sports

"The manner with which they did this auction, you can imagine, Dhoni aisa auction kar hi nahi sakta (Dhoni can never do an auction like this). He will mention the 4-5 players that he wants, that is it," he added.

CSK have been forced to name several replacement signings midway through the season as well. Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis were roped in after injuries to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Gurjapneet Singh, respectively.

"The 18 crore, 17 crore, 12 crore players are not responding" - Suresh Raina slams CSK players for not supporting MS Dhoni in IPL 2025

CSK, with just two wins under their belt in IPL 2025, are on the brink of failing to make it to the playoffs two years in a row, for the first time in their history. Raina criticised the CSK players for not supporting Dhoni, even though the veteran is out there trying to perform at his best.

"A 43-year-old captain, who is playing as a brand and for fandom, is putting in the effort. He is keeping wickets at this age, captaining the side, taking the entire weight of the team on his shoulders. What are the other 10 players doing? The 18 crore, 17 crore, 12 crore players are not responding to the captain," the CSK legend said.

CSK will next face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, April 30.

