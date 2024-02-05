"Dhoni's girlfriend/wife is top drawerrrrr"- Ben Duckett's 11-year-old tweet about Sakshi Dhoni goes viral on X

Ben Duckett is currently playing for England in their five-match World Test Championship series against India. The left-handed opening batter played impressive knocks of 35 & 47 in the first Test of the series.

While Duckett has impressed fans with his batting performance, some social media users have dug out an old tweet from him, which was about MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi. Duckett might have noticed Sakshi on TV during an IPL match of the 2013 season and he tweeted on April 7, 2013:

"Dhoni's girlfriend/wife is top drawerrrrr."

Duckett probably wasn't aware that the couple had gotten married in 2010. The post has resurfaced on the micro-blogging platform as cricket fans are dropping new comments under it and some have even reposted it on their timeline.

Ben Duckett lost his wicket to Ravichandran Ashwin in 2nd innings of Vizag Test

The second match of the World Test Championship series between India and England is currently underway in Vizag. After three days of action, England need to score 332 runs over the next two days to secure a 2-0 lead in the series. The visitors are 67/1 after 14 overs at stumps on Day 3.

Ben Duckett was the only England batter to lose his wicket in the second innings. After scoring 28 runs off 27 balls, the left-handed batter misread a delivery from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The ball clipped his bat, hit him on the pad, and went up in the air. Wicketkeeper KS Bharat completed a fine diving catch to send Duckett back to the dressing room.

Duckett has gotten off to solid starts in each of his four innings so far, but has been unable to convert them into significant scores. He recorded scores of 21 and 28 in the second Test.

India need nine wickets to win the Test. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in Vizag.

