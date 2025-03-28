  • home icon
"Dhoni will hide behind Ashwin today"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 clash in Chennai

By Balakrishna
Modified Mar 28, 2025 14:04 IST
Fans react ahead of SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 clash. (Images: X - CSK, RCB, Ctrlmemes_, @OkayAchaa, @TukTuk_Academy)
Fans shared memes on social media platforms, showing anticipation for the upcoming IPL 2025 match between two top teams, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host this high-octane encounter on Friday (March 28).

Both teams are high on confidence going into this contest, having won their opening matches of IPL 2025. RCB defeated defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), comfortably by seven wickets, while CSK registered a four-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians (MI).

So far, the Super Kings and Royal Challengers have locked horns in 33 matches in the IPL. CSK have had a clear edge over the Bengaluru franchise, winning 21 games while losing on 11 occasions. One encounter in IPL 2012 ended without a result.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to witness the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in action during the eighth match of IPL 2025 on Friday. They expressed their anticipation through hilarious posts on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

One of the memes read:

"Dhoni will hide behind Ashwin today."
"Can an extra spinner be played"- Aakash Chopra on RCB team combination for upcoming IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the IPL 2025 between CSK and RCB. He opined that the Royal Challengers should bring pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the playing XI, considering his vast experience in the league. Speaking about the same in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"The first question will be whether Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play. The question is whether he is fit or not. He was bowling in the nets in the last match. However, will you see him playing here because I feel he has a huge role to play? He is someone who gives you control. Bhuvneshwar being fit and playing is absolutely critical."
On the spin department of the Bengaluru team, Chopra continued:

"The second thing I am thinking is that if spin is dominant, Krunal Pandya picked up three wickets and Suyash Sharma took one but Suyash was very expensive, can either Mohit Rathee or Swapnil be played? Can they think about playing one of the two in place of Rasikh Salam Dar? Can an extra spinner be played because it's a spin-friendly ground?"
Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
हिन्दी