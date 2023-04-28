"Dhote Jao Dhote Jao"- Top 10 funny memes as LSG reach 257/5 vs PBKS in IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have scored a whopping total of 257/5 in the first innings of the 38th IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. It was the only positive for the Punjab side in the first half of the match. Kyle Mayers (54 off 24 balls) gave LSG a blazing start with a quick-fire half-century and set the tone for the rest of the innings.

KL Rahul (12) was the only batter who did not look in decent rhythm as he departed in the fourth over without scoring much. Ayush Badoni (43 off 24 balls) came in at the number three position and gave ideal support to Mayers.

Badoni then put on a brilliant 89-run partnership with Marcus Stoinis (72 off 40 balls) to build the innings further at a rapid pace. Nicholas Pooran (45 off 19 balls) chipped in with a blinder in the death overs to power LSG to a massive total of 257/5.

Reflecting on the first innings during the mid-innings break, Badoni said:

"I was feeling really good. I have been waiting for this opportunity for so long and I'm happy I could contribute. When I went in, the wicket was really good to bat on and I could bat for long. Management told me to play my shots and put away the poor balls. We weren't too much about the score. We only wanted to put away the bad balls. (Instructions) The only thing was to put away the bad balls and put away the bad balls. My mindset was pretty blank."

Fans react after Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, and co power LSG to 257/5 vs PBKS

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the IPL 2023 match between PBKS and LSG. They expressed their reactions in the form of some hilarious memes.

RCB fans also expressed their relief as LSG failed to cross their highest ever IPL score of 263 runs, which they set in 2013.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Poll : 0 votes