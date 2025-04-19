Dhruv Jurel pulls off a juggling catch as Rishabh Pant perishes cheaply again while attempting reverse sweep in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant fell for three runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19. The southpaw fell while trying to reverse sweep Wanindu Hasaranga, with the ball taking the top edge of his bat, and RR gloveman Dhruv Jurel took a juggling catch.

There was much expected from Pant's bat on Saturday, after he had found some form with a 49-ball 63 against Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow on Monday, April 14. But the left-hander failed to build on that innings, and his dismissal left LSG in a spot of bother at 54 for 3 in the eighth over.

Following Pant's dismissal, LSG decided to use Ayush Badoni as their Impact Player, which meant that Mayank Yadav, who was part of the list of Impact Players, had to wait to play his first match of IPL 2025.

Earlier, RR's regular captain, Sanju Samson, was ruled out of the fixture and was replaced by Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who was included in the Impact Players list. He becomes the youngest-ever player to feature in an IPL match day squad at the age of 14 years and 23 days.

Riyan Parag, who had led RR in place of Samson in the first three matches of the season, is captaining the side on Saturday. Parag said that RR were doing the small bits right, but were unable to put in a collective performance as a team consistently in the tournament so far.

"It's been kinda tricky, we've been doing small bits right but we haven't been able to put a collective performance together, we've been having honest chats as a team. We love playing here, we know the conditions well, hope we can put that to good use," Parag said at the toss on Saturday (via Hindustan Times).

At the time of writing, LSG were 111 for 3 in 13 overs with Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni at the crease.

