  • Dhruv Jurel smashes Matheesha Pathirana for a sublime six to end RR's campaign on a high in IPL 2025 match versus CSK [Watch]

By Gokul Nair
Modified May 20, 2025 23:16 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
After multiple run chase blunders, RR finally got one over the line (Image Credit: Getty)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel wrapped up his side's campaign on a high by hitting a swashbuckling six off Matheesha Pathirana to conclude the run chase against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Sanju Samson-led side chased down the 188-run target with 17 balls to spare at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20.

Despite RR's chasing woes throughout the season, they executed a near-perfect effort in the second innings. The top-order were all among the runs while the pair of Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer laid down the finishing touches to help their side avoid the wooden spoon in IPL 2025.

RR endured a slight stumble in their run chase after losing three wickets in quick succession. But the team were well placed by then as the middle-order pair of Jurel and Hetmyer could bat without undue pressure of the required rate.

Shimron Hetmyer set Jurel to finish the innings off after striking the last ball of the 17th over by Ravichandran Ashwin for a six. With six more runs required off the last three overs, Jurel struck a length delivery by Pathirana over the square leg boundary to finish things off in style. Have a look at the imperious strike right here:

Dhruv Jurel, who struggled for form for the majority of the campaign, ended with an unbeaten 31 runs off just 12 deliveries, recording two fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 258.33.

RR finish with 8 points from 14 matches in IPL 2025

The inaugural winners had several issues to deal with after their Qualifier 2 run in IPL 2024. They had to release star players like Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Trent Boult ahead of the mega auction. There were massive developments behind the scenes as well, with Rahul Dravid returning as head coach, while Vikram Rathour was appointed batting coach.

RR's campaign began with twin defeats to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), before they bounced back with successive wins. Skipper Sanju Samson had to deal with multiple injury concerns over the course of the season. Their campaign completely derailed after a five-match losing run midway through, from which they never quite recovered.

RR become the first team to conclude their IPL 2025 season. They recorded four wins out of 14 matches, finishing with eight points and a net run-rate of -0.549.

