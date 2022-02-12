"Did BCCI not give them a paddle?" - Netizens troll SRH for not spending a single penny before lunch break at IPL 2022 auction 

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have not signed a single player so far in the ongoing 10-franchise auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). While they did show interest in a few players, they are yet to win a bid at the ongoing auction.

Many fans took to social media to troll the franchise for failing to rope in a single player before the lunch break. Surprisingly, they did not even place a single bid for any of the marquee players. The team's supporters were surprised by the team management's lack of interest in the big names.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions on SRH's passive approach in the IPL 2022 auction so far:

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 “Give the first hour to the bowler.”

– Sunil Gavaskar



“Give the first hour to the auctioneer.”

– Sunrisers Hyderabad “Give the first hour to the bowler.”– Sunil Gavaskar“Give the first hour to the auctioneer.”– Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani Pov

CSK and SRH at Auction table Pov CSK and SRH at Auction table https://t.co/OjSLqo7Hcd

SRH's first bid at the IPL 2022 auction came for Indian batter Manish Pandey. However, they failed to snap the player, and he was ultimately roped in by the Lucknow Supergiants for ₹4.60 crore.

Full list of players retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL Auction

The Hyderabad-based franchise chose to retain three players ahead of the mega-auction. The 2016 champions had named skipper Kane Williamson (₹14 crore) the young uncapped pair of Abdul Samad ( ₹4 crore) and Umran Malik (₹ 4 crore) for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

Tom Moody has been appointed as the head coach of the team while Simon Katich will serve as the assistant coach. They have also roped in South Africa's bowling great Dale Steyn as bowling coach. Legendary batter Brian Lara will be the the batting coach and strategic adviser for the franchise for the latest edition of the Indian T20 extravaganza.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hyderabad were the wooden spoon holders of the previous season and managed to secure wins in just three of their 14 matches. Their think tank will be keen on roping in impactful players at the auction as they look to rebuild after last year's dismal campaign.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Diptanil Roy