“Did not matter if I was bought for ₹5 crore or ₹10 crore” - Rishabh Pant’s massive statement on becoming most expensive player in IPL history

After becoming the most expensive signing in IPL history at the 2025 auction, India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant said money wasn't the most important thing for him. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) signed Pant for a whooping ₹27 crores after the Delhi Capitals (DC) released him ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

Pant spent his entire IPL career with DC since debuting in 2016, including captaining the side from 2021 to 2024 (except 2023 when he was out with injury). The 27-year-old was officially made LSG skipper on Monday, January 20.

Speaking on Hotstar after being announced as LSG captain, Pant shared his thoughts ahead of the 2025 IPL auction, saying (via India Today):

"The thought process is very simple. When I came to the auction, I did not have any price in mind. It did not matter if I was bought for Rs 5 crore or Rs 10 crore in my head. And I had to convince myself of that. It is not easy, but you have to tell yourself that every day, because you do feel disappointed."

Trending

He added:

"You have to convince yourself that this (money) is not the priority list; this is only a part of it. Getting that money is amazing, but thinking about it every day should not be the main thing."

After missing the entire IPL 2023 season due to injuries suffered in a car accident, Pant made amends with 446 runs at an average of over 40 and a strike rate of 155.40 in 13 outings in 2024. However, DC failed to qualify for the playoffs despite Pant's productive season.

"My ideology of captaining a side doesn't change" - Rishabh Pant

Pant has extensive experience leading DC in the IPL [Credit: Getty]

Rishabh Pant confirmed that his captaincy methods will remain the same despite moving from DC to LSG for IPL 2025. The 27-year-old has led DC in 43 games and boasts a fairly impressive record with 23 wins and 19 losses (one Tie).

"Yes this is a new team and a new set-up but my ideology of captaining a side doesn't change. But as a cricketer you are [always] trying to add to your captaincy. If you give confidence and trust in a player, he will do things you can't even imagine. That's the ideology we will try to have. We will give them trust, clear communication and lay out what role we have for them," Pant said (via Hindustan Times).

KL Rahul captained LSG in their first three seasons from 2022 to 2024, helping them qualify for the playoffs in 2022 and 2023. However, the side missed the final four for the first time last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news