"Didn’t just play, he arrived!" - Social media erupts as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays impactful knock in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match 

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 14-year-old batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi played an impactful knock in the team's IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Saturday, April 19. Suryavanshi became the youngest debutant in the league's history.

Suryavanshi opened the innings for RR, with the side needing to chase a 181-run target. The left-handed batter announced himself with a stunning first-ball six against pacer Shardul Thakur.

The southpaw scored 34 runs off 20 deliveries. He struck three sixes and two fours, finishing with a strike rate of 170. Suryavanshi earned massive praise on social media for his promising knock on debut.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"That’s insane! A 14-year-old smashing 34 off 20 with 4 sixes on IPL debut? Vaibhav Suryavanshi just announced himself to the world in style — absolute prodigy vibes. This is the kind of debut people remember for years! Can’t wait to see what this kid does next," wrote a fan.

"Vaibhav Suryavanshi….What a player!! Mark my words he will be the next big thing. An average guy would be happy that he played well. But he was crying….means he has the hunger to be GREAT," commented a fan.

"Vaibhav Suryavanshi didn’t just play, he arrived! At 14, showing that kind of composure and power on debut, smashing 34 off 20 with 4 sixes — that’s a statement the whole cricket world will remember," remarked a fan.

"He got a chance and did better than many experienced ones," chimed in yet another.

"- He's 14 Years old. - He's the youngest to debut in IPL. - He hit SIX on his first ball. - He scored 34(20). VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI SHOWS WHAT HE CAN DO IN A BIG PLATFORM AT THE AGE OF 14," posted a fan.

Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal set a great platform for RR with their stunning opening partnership. The two added 85 runs off 52 balls for the first wicket.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was visibly emotional following his dismissal in RR vs LSG match

Suryavanshi's entertaining knock against LSG ended in the ninth over of the run chase. The batter was out stumped off Aiden Markram's bowling. He lost his balance and was out of the crease when Rishabh Pant dislodged the bails.

The talented player was visibly emotional after the dismissal and teared up while walking back to the dugout. Here's a video of the incident:

It is worth mentioning that Suryavanshi was roped in by RR at ₹1.10 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. He did a commendable job on debut for his team, repaying the faith shown by the team management.

