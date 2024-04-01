"Didn't realize we lost the game" - Wife Sakshi reacts to MS Dhoni winning Electric Striker of the Match award in CSK vs DC IPL 2024 match

MS Dhoni won the Electric Striker of the Match award in yesterday's IPL 2024 match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals. The CSK wicketkeeper-batter hit 37 runs off just 16 balls in his first innings of the season.

Despite Dhoni's best efforts, the Chennai Super Kings lost the match against the Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. DC's players won a majority of the awards at the presentation ceremony, but the Electric Striker award went to MS Dhoni.

Reacting to her husband's fantastic batting performance, Dhoni's wife Sakshi wrote on her Instagram story:

"First of all, welcome back @rishabpant. Hi there @mahi7781! Didn't realize we lost the game (laughing emoji)."

A fan shared a screenshot of Sakshi's Instagram story on his X profile. You can check out the story below:

Dhoni played in the Chennai Super Kings' first two matches this season, but the team did not need his services in the batting department. Last night in Vizag, CSK's top order failed to get going, leading to the former skipper's arrival in the middle.

DC had almost sealed the deal by the time Dhoni walked out to the middle. Still, many fans watched the game until the last ball and enjoyed the CSK legend's excellent batting performance.

MS Dhoni batted at an incredible strike rate of 231.25

Dhoni has been the main finisher in the CSK squad since 2008 (Image: IPLT20.com)

Dhoni aggregated 37 runs off 16 deliveries in his whirlwind cameo, which consisted of three fours and three sixes. He batted at a strike rate of 231.25, which also helped him win the Electric Striker of the Match award.

It is pertinent to note that Dhoni smacked a one-handed six off Anrich Nortje's bowling. Nortje is known for his express pace, but the 42-year-old CSK star whacked a delivery from him straight into the stands despite losing his grip on the handle.