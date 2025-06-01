"Different jerseys but a common mission, save humanity"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to clash in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 on Sunday (June 1) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It created anticipation among the fans who shared memes on social media platforms. The winner of today's game will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final on Tuesday, June 3, at the same venue.

PBKS are coming into this game after an eight-wicket loss against RCB in Qualifier 1 at their home ground in Mullanpur. Punjab's batting unit failed miserably on a sluggish surface, surrendering meekly by getting all out for 101 after being asked to bat first. Then, RCB sealed the chase in just 10 overs.

On the other hand, MI beat GT by 20 runs in the Eliminator and is coming into this match with a couple of high-profile players in decent form.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to catch a glimpse of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya in action during the penultimate match of IPL 2025. They conveyed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter).

"Different jerseys but a common mission. Beat RCB and save humanity. We are seated," an X post read.

"SKY is unstoppable"- Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra previewed the Qualifier 2 match between MI and PBKS in a video on his YouTube channel. He picked Suryakumar Yadav as one of the key players for the Mumbai team, shedding light on his consistent performances this season. He said:

"SKY is unstoppable. He has scored 25-plus runs in 15 consecutive games. He has one eye on the Orange Cap, and he scored runs the last time he played against this team, although they had employed an excellent game plan against him."

He continued:

"They bowled with mid-on in the circle, and a catch was also dropped there. I have no doubt that Punjab will come with good game plans this time too, but he is Surya dada, and the Surya shines. Tilak Varma looked to be batting well in the last match. Till the time he played, he hit good fours and sixes."

