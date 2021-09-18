"It is very difficult to figure out why KKR won just two games"- Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has been baffled by the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) performances in the first half of IPL 2021. KKR managed to win just two games and were unable to get any kind of momentum going.

Deep Dasgupta feels that despite having a number of match-winners in their ranks, KKR failed to post huge totals consistently. He stressed how Nitish Rana's modest 201 runs was the highest from the KKR side so far.

Deep Dasgupta on KKR in IPL 2021:

"It is very difficult to figure out why KKR won just two out of their seven games. If you look at their side, they are a good side. Their biggest issue is their batting. There were high expectations from Gill, Tripathi, captain Morgan and DK. It was a very weird half a season for them. Nitish Rana was their highest scorer who scored just 201 runs."

Everything seemed to fall apart for SRH in the first half: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta revealed that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were his favorite team to watch. However, they have been rooted to the bottom of the table so far in IPL 2021, with just one win from seven games.

SRH have had a change in personnel as far as the captaincy is concerned as they dropped David Warner halfway through the first half of IPL and replaced him with Kane Williamson. Deep Dasgupta believes there were some off-the-field problems that affected SRH's performances.

Dasgupta is hopeful that the break might have given the SRH team time to regroup and concentrate on once again resurrecting their campaign.

"SRH was my favourite. I liked their attitude and the way they played. But everything seemed to fall apart for them in the first half. Warner was dropped as a captain and player. Nothing was working. If someone needed a break, it was Sunrisers. It must be something that is in the dressing room. So I hope they have chatted in the break and sorted things out," concluded Deep Dasgupta.

