Digvesh Rathi's aggressive send-off to Abhishek Sharma results in a heated argument in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi repeated the notebook celebration yet again after dismissing SunRisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma in the IPL 2025 clash on Monday (May 19) at the Ekana International Stadium. With Rathi gesturing it after getting the southpaw's wicket, the duo engaged in a heated exchange as the SunRisers opener was clearly not happy with it.

Ad

The incident occurred in the eighth over of the innings as Rathi came on for his second over after going for only six in his first. With Abhishek already going hammer and tongs, the left-handed batter looked to up the ante further and tried to cart one over extra cover.

However, the shot was miscued and Shardul Thakur took a good catch running in. After Rathi gestured for Abhishek to walk back to the pavilion, he performed the notebook celebration for which the leggie has been fined earlier.

Ad

Trending

Although the SunRisers batter was walking back to the pavilion, he turned around to exchange some words with the Super Giants' bowler. Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rathi has already been fined twice this season for performing the notebook celebration when he did so against Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir and Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya.

Abhishek Sharma's wicket ended his 82-run partnership with Ishan Kishan

Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. (Credits: IPL X)

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old had added 82 off 35 deliveries with Ishan Kishan before departing for 59 off 20 balls, laced with four fours and six maximums. He especially took Ravi Bishnoi to the cleaners, plundering him for four consecutive sixes in an over. The first wicket to fall for the SunRisers was Atharva Taide, who perished for 13 off nine balls after hitting three boundaries.

Ad

Earlier in the night, the toss fell in favour of the SunRisers and Pat Cummins opted to bowl first. The 113-run opening stand between Mitchell Marsh (65) and Aiden Markram (61) set things up for the Super Giants. Rishabh Pant's struggles continued and so did for the remaining batters, bar Nicholas Pooran, who made 45 off 26 balls.

The hosts eventually finished with 205/7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More