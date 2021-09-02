KKR star Dinesh Karthik leaves for the UAE ahead of IPL 2021

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who was part of the commentary team for the ongoing India vs England Test series left the United Kingdom on Thursday. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman will now fly to the UAE where he will join his Kolkata Knight Riders teammates in the gulf country ahead of the latest edition of the Indian Premier League.

The 36-year-old received appreciation for his commentary stint with Sky Sports. The talented glovesman was an integral member of the broadcasting panel during the inaugural World Test Championship final as well as the first three-Test matches of the Pataudi Trophy.

The seasoned campaigner took to his social media accounts to confirm that he was leaving for the UAE. The Kolkata-based franchise also shared a photograph hinting that their former skipper would soon join the rest of the team. The KKR-bound Indian players arrived in the UAE on August 27.

Dinesh Karthik's stats in IPL 2021

The dynamic batter has amassed 123 runs so far from seven games in this year's IPL at a decent strike rate of 138.20. As a senior member of the side, the onus will be on Karthik to help KKR stage a miraculous comeback after their ordinary performance in the first phase of India's flagship T20 tournament this year.

A look at KKR's performance in IPL 2021

The Eoin Morgan-led side are currently languishing at the penultimate position in the IPL 2021 points table. The two-time champions have managed to win just two of their seven matches so far in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league.

They are set to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20 in Abu Dhabi. A win in their opening contest could do wonders for their confidence for the second phase of the tournament.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar