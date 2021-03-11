"Playing the next two T20 World Cups is my primary objective" - Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik might have played his last T20I match more than two years ago. But he hasn't given up on hopes of representing India in the next two T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022.

The wicketkeeper-batsman hasn't been a part of a T20 World Cup squad since 2009. But for now, as revealed to 100MB Master Blaster, playing the next two tournaments is his primary objective.

"Playing the next two T20 World Cups is my primary objective," he said.

India will host the seventh edition of the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. This will be followed by the eighth edition of the tournament in Australia next year.

Dinesh Karthik's great run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21

Dinesh Karthik didn't have a great IPL 2020. He even stepped down as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) midway through the season. The 35-year-old managed to score just 169 runs in 14 matches with a high score of 58.

Despite being in poor touch during the IPL, Dinesh Karthik took it in his stride to get back to scoring ways. He worked hard on his game and the results were evident in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Karthik scored 183 runs in six innings at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 158. He was unbeaten on three occasions and had a highest score of 47*.

Moreover, he led his team Tamil Nadu to the title. Tamil Nadu didn't lose any of their five league games and followed it up with three more wins in the knockouts.

"The campaign was really successful. The outcome with respect to the IPL was also fabulous considering that Tamil Nadu as a state has the most representation in the tournament. We have about 13 players going into the tournament. It’s a testament to the fact that we have played some consistent T20 cricket in the last two years," Dinesh Karthik said.

So far in his career, Dinesh Karthik has represented India in 32 T20Is, scoring 399 runs in 26 innings at an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of 143.52.