IPL 2022: "He has shown greatness" - Dinesh Karthik picks his player to watch out for

Dinesh Karthik has picked Delhi Capitals batter David Warner as the player to watch out for in IPL 2022. Karthik feels Warner has "shown greatness" in the tournament over the years. He added that the Australian will have a "point to prove" after his controversial sacking as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain last year.

Warner is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the IPL and the highest among overseas batters. He has also donned the Orange Cap a record three times in 2015, 2017, and 2019. However, 2021 was one of his worst seasons as he could only collect 195 runs from eight IPL matches at an average of 24.38.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik said moving to the Capitals, a franchise the Aussie represented for four years (2009-13) will work in Warner's favor and he will have a "very, very good season". The Royal Challengers Bangalore keeper-batter said:

"Definitely David Warner. And I say that because he's someone who has shown greatness in IPL over a period of time, [he has won] three Orange Caps. Obviously, last year didn't go according to plan but I am sure he'll have a point to prove. He's gone back to a franchise that he's played for before. Interestingly, I've played with him in that franchise, terrific cricketer, and I am pretty sure he'll have a very, very good season."

Karthik also picked New Zealand opener and new Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recruit Devon Conway as the potential overseas star, saying:

"Devon Conway. He's a new import, he's going to make his debut for CSK. Terrific player. He's had a brilliant couple of seasons for New Zealand, did very well even in the World Cup under pressure even though he batted in the middle-order which is not something he does [often]. I have a feeling he's a very strong player and will go very very well for CSK."

The left-handed Kiwi opener has a phenomenal T20I record, smashing 602 runs in 20 matches at an average of over 50 and a strike rate of just under 140.

Dinesh Karthik picks two youngsters to watch out for in IPL 2022

Asked to pick a youngster who could have a breakout season, Karthik chose 2022 U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull (scored 281 runs in eight matches at an average of 46.83 in the competition) and Tamil Nadu's leading left-arm off-spinner R Sai Kishore (has picked up 43 wickets in domestic T20s at an average of 17.39). They'll play for Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans respectively this season.

He explained:

"Yash Dhull. I think he's somebody who's done phenomenally well in the recently concluded U-19 World Cup. He batted very calmly under some pressure situations which is basically saying he's a very cool head and it'll be interesting to see how he goes in the IPL. In the Ranji Trophy as well, his start has been phenomenal so I'm very very sure he can have a very good IPL."

Karthik added:

"Another player I'd like to speak about is Sai Kishore. He's somebody whom Tamil Nadu, the state I play for, has relied on consistently to bowl those tough overs and he's delivered day in and day out. If Tamil Nadu is probably one of the better teams in white-ball cricket today, a lot of credit must go to Sai Kishore."

IPL 2022 kicks off with a bumper clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26.

