"DK be like : Jagah sankat mein hai.."- Top 10 funny memes after first innings of DC vs GT IPL 2024 clash

The Delhi Capitals (DC) posted a daunting total of 224/4 in the first innings of the 40th IPL 2024 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday. The game is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first in batting-friendly conditions. Openers Jake Fraser-McGurk (23) and Prithvi Shaw (11) gave DC a brisk start before perishing in the 4th over. Shai Hope also departed soon after in the 6th over without scoring much.

Axar Patel (66) and Rishabh Pant (88) then built a sensational 113-run partnership for the fourth wicket to power their side to a mammoth total. Both took the time initially but shifted gears swiftly later.

Tristan Stubbs came in after Axar got out in the 17th over and played a blazing cameo of 26 (7). Pant finished the innings on a high with a 31-run over against veteran GT pacer Mohit Sharma.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the 40th match of IPL 2024 between DC and GT. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

"I believe this is more than enough" - Axar Patel after DC scored 224 in IPL 2024 clash vs GT

At the mid-innings break, DC all-rounder Axar Patel reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings and said:

"I think it's a phenomenal effort. They finished it off very well. It's good to see we are finishing well. I think I went up the order as the role was to negate the spinners. When Rishabh came out in the middle our plan was to take it deep and try to finish it off well."

Patel added:

"I think the mindset is very important. It's important to have a positive mindset against bowlers like Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan. So we thought if it's in our area we will go after it. When we were in the middle we were thinking about 170-180 when the wickets were falling. I believe this is more than enough."

What was your favorite moment during the first innings of tonight's IPL 2024 match? Let us know in the comments section.

