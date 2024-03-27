"Do you get deja vu?" - Twitter reacts as Travis Head makes it to SRH playing XI for IPL 2024 clash against MI 

Australian left-handed batter Travis Head will make his debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as he has been named in the playing XI for the clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

SRH roped in the opening batter for ₹6.8 crore during the 2024 IPL mini-auction. While he missed the franchise's season opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) away from home, he replaces Marco Jansen in the lineup to face the five-time champions.

Travis Head has represented the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the past. He was part of the squad that made it to the final in 2016, ultimately losing to SRH.

However, a lot has transpired since then. Back then only a bench warmer for his national side, Head is now an all-format player, with a penchant for India. The left-handed batter proved to be India's bane in the World Test Championship final as well as the ODI World Cup final last year, and he comes up against Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah yet again.

Apart from the match-winning innings, Head also had a significant role while fielding in the final. He was responsible for Rohit Sharma's dismissal in the ODI World Cup final, courtesy of a brilliant catch off Glenn Maxwell's bowling.

Twitter noted the interesting dynamic that presents itself with Travis Head's inclusion in the SunRisers' playing XI.

Travis Head has played 10 IPL matches in his career

As mentioned earlier, Travis Head has represented RCB in the past with his last appearance coming in the 2017 edition. In 10 matches for the franchise, he scored 205 runs at an average of 29.29 at a strike rate of 138.51.

The left-handed batter played a couple of T20Is against India in the series that followed the World Cup before returning home. However, he had an underwhelming home summer, with a century in the Test series against West Indies being the only notable performance.

Furthermore, he recorded a pair in the famous loss at the Gabba, and struggled for runs in the away series against New Zealand across all formats.

He is one of the contenders to open the batting for Australia in the 2024 T20 World Cup, and will be hoping for a strong IPL campaign to seal his spot in the playing XI.