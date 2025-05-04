"Do you get some money?" - Former Kiwi bowler's hilarious comment on Dewald Brevis' late DRS call in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison failed to understand the reasoning behind Dewald Brevis' hesitation to take a review during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The South African batter's uncertainty proved to be costly as the 15-second timer ran out at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Brevis failed to connect a full toss off his first ball at the crease against Lungi Ngidi in the 17th over. RCB launched an appeal after the ball hit flush on the pads. The 15-second timer began when on-field umpire Nitin Menon raised his finger. Surprisingly, Dewald Brevis went for a second run following a direct hit at the non-striker's end.

According to the rules, the ball is adjudged dead the very moment a batter is declared out. As a result, even the first run they completed would not have counted, let alone the second. The batters then convened for a discussion after running a couple, and predictably, the time limit expired by the time Brevis came to a decision to take a review.

To make matters worse, Brevis would have survived had he taken a review straightaway, as the ball was missing the stumps by a fair distance. The double strike proved to be the tipping point as RCB fought their way back into the match, eventually securing a narrow two-run win to continue their dominant run in IPL 2025.

Danny Morrison felt that there was no point in thinking so hard for a review since CSK had both of them intact with a handful of overs to go.

"I'm gonna be nutty. I was like, Why are you saving up the review? Do you cash those in? Do you get some money?" Morrison said on ESPN Cricinfo after RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match.

"It is about awareness. There is that youthful nervousness about like 'I need to look up to you as my senior'. They don't see the time straightaway on the big screen, and you are so caught up emotionally caught up in that. But, I just think it is a mistake," he added.

Ravindra Jadeja was seen having an intense discussion with the umpires after the request for a review was denied. Brevis ultimately had no choice but to walk back to the pavilion.

Rohit Sharma was permitted to take a review after the timer ended during MI's win over RR in IPL 2025

A similar controversial moment had unfolded during the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Opening batter Rohit Sharma was trapped LBW by Fazalhaq Farooqi in the early stages of the innings, and opted for a review right after the 15-second timer ended. DRS showed that the ball was pitching outside leg. The decision proved to be monumental as the batter went on to score a half-century.

