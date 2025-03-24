“Do I have to come and hit each and every ball?” - Ishan Kishan reveals hilarious chat with Abhishek Sharma after IPL 2025 auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has revealed a hilarious chat between him and opener Abhishek Sharma after the IPL auction. Ishan was acquired by SRH in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah for ₹11.25 crore.

Attending the post-match press conference after the win against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, March 23, Kishan recalled an interesting anecdote between him and Abhishek in which he had asked the latter whether he would have to come out and hit every delivery he faced. He said:

"Sir I straightaway called Abhishek and asked, 'What are you guys expecting? Do I have to come and hit each and every ball?' And he was like on point, yeah that is your job. You come here and you hit each and every ball. You just enjoy in this team and that is the best part. And I could actually see, and actually feel it before this game."

He continued:

"It is not like I got a hundred and I am talking about it but yeah, when I got here, the message was very clear - if the ball is there just go for it. Have your fun, have your moment and I guess that is how we are going to play in this tournament, even if we are in a good phase, we would do it each and every time."

Ishan Kishan scored his maiden IPL ton on debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ishan Kishan scored 106 runs in 47 deliveries - Source: Getty

Coming in to bat to No. 3, Ishan Kishan joined forces with Travis Head and got his innings underway with a boundary. The 26-year-old proceeded to go on a rampage, taking a special liking to Jofra Archer. When on 86, Kishan smashed back-to-back sixes which took him to 98, with a drive down the ground helping him get to his maiden IPL hundred.

For his knock of 106*, Ishan won the Player of the Match award. He will next be seen in action when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Lucknow Super Giants on March 27.

