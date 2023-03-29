"Do you want to rest?"- Mark Boucher's hilarious question to Rohit Sharma on the latter's workload management reports in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mark Boucher had a cheeky reply to a question about captain Rohit Sharma managing his workload and thereby planning to sit out a few games during IPL 2023.

According to reports from The Indian Express, Rohit is keen to manage his workload and rest for a few games in the IPL 2023 league phase, with Suryakumar Yadav potentially leading the side in his absence. When a question about this was asked to him, Rohit said that Boucher would answer it.

In the pre-season press conference, here's what Mark Boucher had to say about the possibility of Rohit Sharma missing out on a few games due to workload management:

"Do you want to rest? (laughs). Ro is the captain and hopefully, he gets into great form and doesn’t want to rest. But we will adapt to whatever the situation is. If we want to get the best out of him as a captain and player and if it means that he has to rest 1-2 games, it will be great."

Mark Boucher on Jofra Archer's role in IPL 2023

Talking about workload management, there's another MI player who will need to be looked after properly and that's speedster Jofra Archer. The England cricketer was snapped up by MI for a whopping INR 8 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, despite knowing that he would only be available from the IPL 2023 season.

Mark Boucher opened up on Archer's comeback from injury and here's what he has stated about how he is shaping up for the tournament:

"We will see how Jofra shapes up. He is playing tonight (practice game). He is coming off a major injury, but has played a lot of cricket of late which is good. I think he is in a good space at the moment and rearing to go out there and perform. Hopefully he can kickstart the IPL with a bang."

MI might get a bit more clarity about their playing XI after they are done playing a few intra-squad games.

