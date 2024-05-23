"Do you want me to?" - CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan opens up on lighthearted conversation with Stephen Fleming over India coaching job

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has revealed that he discussed the topic of franchise head coach Stephen Fleming being considered for the role of Indian coach with the Kiwi legend. Viswanathan said that Fleming laughed and asked him whether he should apply.

Current Team India head coach Rahul Dravid's tenure will end after the 2024 T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies from June 1 to June 29. The BCCI has issued advertisement for the new coach, with Dravid reportedly unwilling to continue in the role.

Recent reports have claimed that the Fleming is also among the contenders for the top job. While discussing the topic on CSK's YouTube channel, Viswanathan said that the former New Zealand captain wouldn't be keen on taking up the significant role, which would demand his availability for nine-10 months of the year. Viswanathan said:

"I jokingly asked Stephen, 'have you applied to the Indian coaching assignment? Stephen just laughed and said: 'Do you want me to?'.

"I know that it's not going to be his cup of tea because he doesn't like to be involved (in coaching) for nine-10 months in a year. That's my feeling. I have not discussed anything more on him."

The CSK CEO added that the franchise is yet to discuss about the plans for mega auction, which is scheduled to be held ahead of IPL 2025. Viswanathan explained that they are waiting for clarity from BCCI regarding retention of players.

"It is too early because we have still not heard from BCCI on the kind of retentions that are going to be part of the next cycle of auction. So we are expecting that the BCCI would discuss with all franchise owners before they take a decision on retention," the Chennai CEO commented.

Chennai Super Kings are the joint-most successful franchise in the history of IPL, with five titles. Mumbai Indians have also won it as many times.

CSK failed to make the IPL 2024 playoffs

Chennai Super Kings went into IPL 2024 as defending champions but failed to make the playoffs. They narrowly missed out on a place in the top-four. Led by new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, they finished fifth in the points table, winning seven and losing as many of their 14 matches.

CSK needed to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last league match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to reach the playoffs. They, however, went down by 27 runs. Needing to score 201 to qualify, they finished on 191-7.

