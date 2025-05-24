"Does not mind questioning methodology within the camp" - Former KKR skipper reacts to Shubman Gill becoming India's new Test captain 

Former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan has backed the decision to appoint Shubman Gill as India's new Test captain. Calling the 25-year-old "a natural leader", the former left-hander said that Gill took on responsibility well and did not hesitate in questioning the methodology within the team.

Ad

Morgan and Gill played together in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Kolkata Knight Riders for two seasons in 2020 and 2021. Ahead of the 2022 IPL, Gill moved to the Gujarat Titans, with whom he won the league in their debut season.

"The captaincy decision is the right one. I played alongside Shubman Gill at the Kolkata Knight Riders for two seasons at the IPL a few years ago. He is a natural leader, he takes on responsibility within a room, he does not mind questioning methodology within the camp but ultimately the collective goal is so important," Morgan told Sky Sports on Saturday, May 24.

Ad

Trending

The 38-year-old backed Shubman Gill to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal, with KL Rahul slotting in at number three. He also reckoned that Sai Sudharsan could get a look in, midway through or at the end of the five-match Test series.

"For me the top three has to be Gill, Jaiswal and Rahul. Whether they slip Sai Sudharsan either side of the all-rounders is a different question. It is a long Test match series, might get a go in the third or the fifth Test at some stage. But they are spoilt for choice when it comes to batters," Morgan said.

Ad

Eoin Morgan cites Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna as the players to watch out for in England series

Gujarat Titans opening batter Sai Sudharsan earned a maiden call-up for the Test tour to England. Eoin Morgan cited the southpaw and Prasidh Krishna as the players to watch out for in the summer.

"Sai Sudharsan, top-order left-handed batter plays at the Gujarat Titans, joint leading run-scorer beside Shubman Gill in the IPL this year, is an excellent cricketer. Very fluent, easy on the eye, one of those players who gets the scoreboard going without playing big shots. He's one to watch".

Ad

"Prasidh Krishna. Big, tall gangly bowler. Joint wicket-taker at the IPL as well. I have played alongside him. Good character. His role in T20 cricket is to bowl throughout the middle, come in smash a line and a good length. Test match cricket very, very pertinent and easily transferable as well," Morgan said.

The first India-England Test will start on June 20 at Leeds, followed by matches at Edgbaston (July 2-6), Lord's (July 10-14), Old Trafford (July 23-27), and The Oval (July 31-August 4).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More