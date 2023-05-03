"Doesn't come across as a guy who demands leadership" - Aaron Finch on Axar Patel

Former Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch doesn't see Axar Patel craving the Delhi Capitals' (DC) captaincy. Finch reckons the all-rounder seems pretty happy simply with going about his business in every game and is content with the role.

With the Capitals managing only three wins out of nine games in IPL 2023, many have called for Axar to replace David Warner as captain. Warner, one of the most prolific batters in history, has struggled for rhythm this season, registering single-figure scores in his last two outings.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL 🏻 🏻



Aman Khan and Axar Patel have stitched a steady partnership for 🏻 🏻



Can they power their side to a competitive first-innings total?



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-44



#TATAIPL | #GTvDC The @gujarat_titans have kept things tight with the ballAman Khan and Axar Patel have stitched a steady partnership for #DC Can they power their side to a competitive first-innings total?Follow the match The @gujarat_titans have kept things tight with the ball 💪🏻💪🏻Aman Khan and Axar Patel have stitched a steady partnership for #DC 👌🏻👌🏻Can they power their side to a competitive first-innings total?Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-44 #TATAIPL | #GTvDC https://t.co/1a8zJC72b9

Speaking on Star Sports, Finch declared Axar a critical player for DC but doesn't see a keenness in the all-rounder about leading the team.

"I think when a guy is batting so well and bowling so well like he is. He fields in the outfield and he is important to them there. For me, he doesn't come across as a guy who demands leadership. He doesn't really want it that much. I think he is really happy about his own business, looking after his batting, bowling and doing his job for the team."

Warner's scoring rate in IPL 2023 has also come under scrutiny and has faced accusations of putting the other batters under pressure. His strike rate of 118.46 is much less than his career's 139.39.

"He's gone away and developed extra skills" - Aaron Finch on Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Speaking to IPL's official broadcaster after Ishant Sharma's spell to stun the Gujarat Titans, Finch reflected that the Delhi Capitals seamer has reinvented himself brilliantly and earned rewards for the same.

"He certainly did step up and I think everyone who knows Ishant Sharma is really happy for him because the thing that is so impressive is even at his age and his experience, he's gone away and developed extra skills, got that knuckle ball now. The fact that he can load it up so late in his delivery means that he has put so much time and effort into that. Getting rewarded for it is brilliant."

IndianPremierLeague @IPL 🏻



What a ball that from



have lost four wickets now and this is turning out to be a tricky chase!



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-44



#TATAIPL | Deception at its best!What a ball that from @ImIshant #GT have lost four wickets now and this is turning out to be a tricky chase!Follow the match #GT vDC Deception at its best! 👊🏻 What a ball that from @ImIshant 🔥🔥#GT have lost four wickets now and this is turning out to be a tricky chase! Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-44 #TATAIPL | #GTvDC https://t.co/j7IlC7vf0X

The Capitals managed only 130 runs on the board but delivered an out-of-the-skin bowling performance to stun the defending champions by five runs.

Poll : 0 votes