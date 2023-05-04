"Don't have anyone who can replace him" - Virender Sehwag wants SRH to give Mayank Agarwal a longer rope

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag reckons that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) should not drop opening batter Mayank Agarwal for their remaining fixtures of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

Sehwag pointed out that SRH do not have any other player who can come in place of Agarwal in the playing XI. He urged the team management to back the right-handed batter, suggesting that he could possibly play a few match-winning knocks down the line.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, the cricketer-turned-commentator explained:

"Sunrisers Hyderabad went after him at the auction and at one point it looked like they were going to appoint him as captain. They don't have anyone who can replace him at the moment. They should give him some confidence. He could return to form and wins one or two matches for SRH."

Notably, SRH shelled out ₹8.25 crore to acquire Agarwal's services at the IPL 2023 mega auction. However, the opener hasn't lived up to fans' expectations yet, mustering 169 runs from eight games at an average of 21.12.

"If he has scored a hundred while opening, he should play there" - Virender Sehwag on Harry Brook's position in the SRH batting order

Virender Sehwag further stated that Hyderabad should open the batting with Harry Brook, considering that the swashbuckling batter came up with a stellar 100*-run knock while playing at the position.

The 44-year-old opined that one between Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma should be asked to bat at No.3 in order to accommodate Brook at the top. Sehwag added:

"He [Harry Brook] is a good player. He was asked to bat in the middle order and then was promoted up the order. He scored runs as an opener and was again slotted into the middle order. He hasn't had a fixed batting position, but he is an international player and should be able to adjust.

"However, I feel that if he has scored a hundred while opening, he should play there. Mayank Agarwal or Abhishek Sharma can be moved to No. 3."

Hyderabad are in desperate need of a miraculous turnaround. With just three victories from eight outings, they are currently languishing in the penultimate place in the points table.

Hyderabad will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 4.

Poll : 0 votes