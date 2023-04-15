“Don’t even remember the last time I walked on the road here” - Virat Kohli wants to ‘walk around’ if given 12 hours of freedom in India

Virat Kohli recently shared that he has not walked on the Indian streets for a long time since becoming a star player for Team India and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The 34-year-old said he would love to walk down the road if given 12 hours of freedom in India. He further revealed how he enjoyed his childhood days at a local market in West Delhi.

In a video uploaded to Instagram by Star Sports, Kohli said:

“I won’t enter a vehicle or scooty, I would walk. I have not walked once in India and that is something I miss so badly. During my childhood, our go-to-market was Jwala Heri in West Delhi. I used to go there regularly. I would park my scooty and roam over there, sometimes to buy jeans. The Tibetan market had the best jeans. I have bought a lot of things from there.”

Kohli added:

“That’s something that I really miss. If someone gives me 12 hours, I would honestly just walk around. That’s a different joy of walking on the road, go whichever shop you want, eat or buy something. I don’t even remember the last time I walked on the road here.”

It’s worth mentioning that Kohli, the former India captain, is the most followed cricketer on social media, with 246 million and 54.9 million followers on Instagram and Twitter, respectively.

He was last seen enjoying his time in the public space with his wife Anushka Sharma during India's tour of England in 2021 & 2022.

Virat Kohli continues sublime form in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli has been exceptional with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this season. He has so far amassed 214 runs in four games at a strike rate of 147.58, which includes three half-centuries against Mumbai Indians (MI), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

The right-handed batter smashed his latest half-ton in the ongoing game against DC. His 50 off 34 balls, including a maximum and six fours, helped RCB post 174/6 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

Virat Kohli will look to continue his exploits with the bat as RCB chase their maiden IPL trophy.

