"Don't get retained, we'll pick you" - KKR all-rounder makes stunning revelation amid IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Ramandeep Singh revealed that he had multiple offers on the table ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction before being retained by the defending champions. The 28-year-old was one of the two uncapped players, along with Harshit Ran,a on KKR's retention list after their triumphant 2024 campaign, where he scored at a strike rate of over 200 while being a key element in the lower middle-order.

Ramandeep Singh has not had too much with either bat or ball during his time with KKR, but his presence in the side adds depth and balance. His brilliant cameos in the 2024 season even led to an international debut after he featured in the tour of South Africa in November 2024. He was also in the squad for the home series against England earlier this year.

KKR had several tough calls to make ahead of the mega auction following a successful season. They had to let go of their skipper Shreyas Iyer, and match-winners like Mitchell Starc and Phil Salt.

Ramandeep recalled how franchises urged him to get into the player pool at the auction, and promised lavish bids for him. However, the all-rounder decided to stay put, opting to get retained by KKR for a sum of INR 4 crore.

"It's a confidence booster to be retained. Prior to the auction, a lot of teams told me 'don't get retained, we'll pick you, we're ready to go up to 9-10 crore'. But loyalty matters a lot to me," Ramandeep Singh said in an interview with ESPN Cricinfo.

In the ongoing 2025 season, Ramandeep Singh has scored 29 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 126.09. He hit a quick-fire 12-ball 22 against his former franchise, Mumbai Indians, during KKR's eight-wicket loss at the Wankhede Stadium.

"For me, a few crores less didn't make a difference" - Ramandeep Singh on being loyal to KKR after IPL 2024

The Punjab all-rounder did not have the best of starts to his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians (MI). Making his debut in 2022 as the chief all-rounder for MI after Hardik Pandya's departure, he scored only 45 runs off 40 deliveries in four innings.

KKR gave him a new lease of life after KKR signed him for his base price of INR 20 Lakhs ahead of the 2024 season.

"KKR gave me a platform when I needed it the most. I remember around the time retentions were to be decided, Venky [Mysore, KKR chief executive] sir called and said, 'you're in our retention plans, what are you thinking? It's eventually your call - if you were to get into the auction, we'll try and RTM," Ramandeep recalled.

"But I told him I'm happy to get retained. Once you're in the auction, there's no guarantee you'll be in the same team, and I didn't want to leave KKR. For me, a few crores less didn't make a difference. I wanted to respect their word," he added.

KKR are currently placed fifth on the points table, and will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15.

