"Don't take any tension" - RCB batting coach assures excellent planning for clash against CSK in IPL 2025 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik promised astute planning for the franchise's highly-anticipated clash against their southern rivals, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The two heavyweights are scheduled to clash early on in the tournament on March 28 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, a venue Karthik is quite familiar with, and where RCB last won in 2008.

The last time these two sides met, RCB had won a thrilling encounter to qualify for the playoffs and eliminate CSK from the race. The fallout from the memorable encounter has added more spice to the rivalry, with the additional dynamic of a revamped squad after the mega auction, adding another layer.

Overall, RCB's record against CSK in the IPL is quite inferior. In 33 matches, the three-time finalists have won only 11 times.

While replying to questions during the recent edition of HeyCB with DK, Karthik told a fan not to stress about RCB's planning against CSK.

"We will definitely plan for the CSK match, our second match. We will plan very well, don't take any tension," Karthik said.

These two sides had faced each other in the opening clash of the previous season, where RCB lost by six wickets in Chennai.

"They are all okay at the moment" - Dinesh Karthik on RCB's injury list

Newly-appointed captain Rajat Patidar has a huge task in the form of getting the best out of a completely revamped squad. Virat Kohli and Yash Dayal were the only other players retained, while the franchise went into the mega auction with a heavy purse.

Ahead of the season, the team is sweating over the fitness of a few of their key players. Right-arm pacer Josh Hazlewood and All-rounder Jacob Bethell were both ruled out due to injuries ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy and are in a race to be fit in time for the IPL.

"No need to worry about RCB pacers, they are all okay at the moment, so don't worry," Karthik provided an update.

IPL 2025 is scheduled to begin from March 22 onwards. RCB will be part of the opening contest as they take on defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

