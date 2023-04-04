"Don't tell me IPL is not fixed" - Fans react to Ayush Badoni's strange innings against CSK in IPL 2023

Ayush Badoni failed to deliver for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 3.

Chasing 218, the right-hander scored 23 off 18 balls at an underwhelming strike rate of 127.78. He was then caught by MS Dhoni off Tushar Deshpande's bowling in the last over.

Badoni, who came in when LSG were 130/5 in 13.2 overs, failed to hit a single boundary during his innings. This came as a surprise after he scored 18 off just seven balls against Delhi Capitals in his previous game. LSG won the game by 50 runs on Saturday, April 1.

Fans questioned Ayush Badoni’s intent with the bat in the death overs against CSK. That came after the batter decided to take singles and doubles despite increasing the required run rate.

One tweeted:

"Now don't tell me IPL is not fixed. There is no explanation for that Badoni innings."

Sir Ben Jones @its_parvesh_ Now don't tell me IPL is not fixed

There is no explanation for that Badoni innings Now don't tell me IPL is not fixed There is no explanation for that Badoni innings

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

Ram @Flick_of_wrists Badoni running away after increasing the run rate

Badoni running away after increasing the run rate https://t.co/jbTRU3r9GI

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Does anyone plan on asking Badoni about his game play today? Does anyone plan on asking Badoni about his game play today?

PRASH @Prash023 Badoni and Gowtham today Badoni and Gowtham today https://t.co/O0mKtDMHuW

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu

#LSGvCSK Ayush Badoni and K Gowtham both ruined the opportunity to become heroes. IPL is known for such nights, but they just could not. Ayush Badoni and K Gowtham both ruined the opportunity to become heroes. IPL is known for such nights, but they just could not. #LSGvCSK

Vijay Kumar @Vijayk1603

Not even showing intent. Not sure what’s happening …



#ipl2023 #CSKvsLSG @IPL What happened to Ayush Badoni.Not even showing intent. Not sure what’s happening … What happened to Ayush Badoni.Not even showing intent. Not sure what’s happening …#ipl2023 #CSKvsLSG @IPL

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu

#CSKvsLSG Ayush Badoni played 18 balls without a single boundary. Sigh. Ayush Badoni played 18 balls without a single boundary. Sigh. #CSKvsLSG

Ansh Shah @asmemesss Suspicious batting by Badoni

Looked like he was trying to do something illegal Suspicious batting by Badoni Looked like he was trying to do something illegal https://t.co/vo8NQsqo86

𝗬𝗢𝗨 @Sorry__Bitch Badoni when rr is requid Badoni when rr not required Badoni when rr is requid Badoni when rr not required https://t.co/4p12DPA0T6

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Badoni didn't even try to attack in 18th over. At least try and get out. Mark wood would have won the game if came earlier. Badoni didn't even try to attack in 18th over. At least try and get out. Mark wood would have won the game if came earlier.

Guddi @mishraverse Mayers to Badoni in dressing room : Mayers to Badoni in dressing room : https://t.co/zxNRz3RYEI

Ganesh Shelke @ganeshshelke272 Gambhir when he meets Ayush Badoni in dressing room Gambhir when he meets Ayush Badoni in dressing room https://t.co/9VKX5Xsj7z

Gagan Chawla @toecrushrzzz Kl has unreal influence on Badoni...God bless indian cricket!! Kl has unreal influence on Badoni...God bless indian cricket!!

pbks trophy szn @Koksalviz Badoni's mindset bc is an exact copy of that of dhoni, unnecessarily taking the match deep when can hit the bad balls even now Badoni's mindset bc is an exact copy of that of dhoni, unnecessarily taking the match deep when can hit the bad balls even now

bangaRAM @bhumikibaRAM gambhir to badoni gambhir to badoni https://t.co/G3cyj8jRMW

Sachin Gari @Gambhir_0705

Out hojata kamse kam....Mark wood chakka maar ra pr ye @mufaddal_vohra Ayush badoni - today I feel like dhoniOut hojata kamse kam....Mark wood chakka maar ra pr ye @mufaddal_vohra Ayush badoni - today I feel like dhoniOut hojata kamse kam....Mark wood chakka maar ra pr ye https://t.co/9aE7S6QJcf

Not Ayush Badoni, KL Rahul explains why LSG lost to CSK by 12 runs

LSG captain KL Rahul felt that his team didn’t make the most of the small moments, which cost them the game against CSK on Monday.

Speaking on the post-match show, he said:

“We didn’t win because we didn’t capitalize the small moments. We had a good start but couldn’t press on. Not often we’ll find 4-5 guys caught on the boundary ropes. They needed to go over and will go over the next time. We’ll take that in T20 cricket, today the game didn’t go our way, but this is the way we want to keep playing.”

The 30-year-old also questioned the bowling unit for leaking 79 runs in the powerplay overs. He said:

“When you have quality batters in the opposition, they make you pay. Something for us to learn, but the way Rutu and Conway played was brilliant. It does take time to learn what lengths to bowl on a surface, but to go for 70-odd in six overs isn’t ideal.”

LSG will now look to return to winning ways in their next game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, April 7.

Poll : 0 votes