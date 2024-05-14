"Don't think AB de Villiers has achieved anything in the IPL apart from his own scores" - Gautam Gambhir [SK match ki Baat Exclusive]

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has slammed South African legend AB de Villiers for the latter's comments on Hardik Pandya's captaincy for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2024 season. Hardik has won just four games out of 13 as MI skipper this season and his team has already been eliminated from the playoffs race.

Recently in a video on his YouTube channel, De Villiers questioned Hardik's body language as he walked onto the field for a game, probably suggesting that he wasn't being his own self.

However, speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda SK Match ki Baat, Gautam Gambhir questioned AB de Villiers' impact as a leader when he played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL. He stated:

"What was his own performance when he was the captain? I don't think, be it Kevin Pietersen or AB de Villiers, they had any performance in their career with leadership. Nothing if you pick and see their records. I don't think AB de Villiers has achieved anything in the IPL apart from his own scores. I don't think he has achieved anything from a team's point of view."

Gautam Gambhir reminded the listeners that Hardik Pandya had still won the IPL title as captain with the Gujarat Titans in the 2022 edition.

Gautam Gambhir backs Hardik Pandya to come good with time

Gautam Gambhir believes Hardik Pandya needs time to get things right at MI having just come back in the setup after two years away at Gujarat. He feels one of the main reasons why Hardik is being judged is because Mumbai haven't performed well as a team.

On this, Gambhir stated:

"Give him (Hardik) a bit more time. Judging him everyday in every match and everytime is not right. Those experts should see their own performances when they have captained a side. It's probably worse than any other leader. Ultimately its the performance and today Mumbai Indians have not performed well so everyone is talking about it."

Hardik Pandya and co. have a chance to finish their season on a high when MI play against the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, May 17, at the Wankhede Stadium.

