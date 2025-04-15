"Don't think anyone will ever be under full control" - Simon Doull's massive claim on MS Dhoni ahead of LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull outlined the challenges of leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), especially when there is a colossal figure like MS Dhoni still making the rounds. The franchise's succession plans over the last couple of years have not worked well, with both Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad struggling to fill the void.

Ad

MS Dhoni returned to the helm in the ongoing 2025 season, despite having given up the role ahead of the 2024 season. The veteran was asked to lead the side midway through the season after Ruturaj Gaikwad sustained a broken elbow, ruling him out for the remainder of the tournament.

Simon Doull opined that leading CSK with Dhoni still under the limelight makes it the toughest franchise to captain in the IPL.

"Tough one for Ruturaj. You wanted him to be there for the season, the first season under what you would call 'full control'. I don't think anyone will ever be under full control at Chennai unless MS is not there. It is the toughest side to captain, I think. Not that MS is any disruptive influence at all, I think it is actually the opposite to that. But, it is the magnitude of having to captain him," Doull said of CSK and Dhoni on Cricbuzz (0:13).

Ad

Trending

In IPL 2022, Ravindra Jadeja struggled with the captaincy duties, and relinquished the role midway through the season. Whereas, in the 2024 season, when Ruturaj Gaikwad took over, CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs.

"Post that Mumbai one first up, they have been disappointing" - Simon Doull on CSK's dismal run of form in IPL 2025

Prior to the much-needed win over LSG at the Ekana Stadium, CSK were battling a five-game losing streak. After their win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) during the opening weekend, the Men in Yellow have been far from their best. They lost three successive home matches for the first time in their history, sending them to the bottom of the table.

Ad

MS Dhoni's return to captaincy began with a harrowing loss to the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chepauk. But a few bold calls and a spirited performance against LSG is at least a start for the time being.

"I have to preface anything I say about Chennai with the fact that I had them in my top four. I thought four of the first six games at home, I thought they had a side that could compete, win at home, but post that Mumbai one first up, they have been disappointing," Doull added (0:45).

CSK have a challenging assignment lined up next as they take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More