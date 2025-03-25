"Don't think it has anything to do with Shubman" - Glenn Phillips' big statement on Gill's captaincy ahead of GT's IPL 2025 opener

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips made a huge statement on Shubhman Gill's captaincy ahead of Gujarat Titans' (GT) clash against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025. Gujarat begin their campaign against Punjab on Tuesday, March 25, in Ahmedabad.

GT won the IPL in 2022 while Hardik Pandya was their captain. They came close to winning two titles in two years, finishing runners-up in 2023. However, with Pandya's depature and Gill taking up captaincy, GT failed to replicate their success in 2024.

They finished eighth on the table and failed to make the playoffs. However, Glenn Phillips, in a media interaction, stated that cricket is a team game and it has nothing to do with Gill or his captaincy alone.

"It's a team game. One guy can't win it. So, I don't think it has anything to do with Shubman or his captaincy. I think T20 cricket has more to do with who's in form at the right point in time, and the Sunrisers and KKR were in the best form for the trip, you know," he as quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Glenn Phillips added that the way Gujarat played in their first two seasons was fantastic. He further said that Gill plays for India and there cannot be more pressure than that.

"The way they played in the first two years of the team's adventuring was fantastic, and they were in form, and it was awesome, and hopefully, we're in form this year. I don't think it has anything to do with the way Shubman or the pressure that's under him. You know, he plays for India. Like you don't get much more pressure than that."

Gujarat Titans will be keen to put behind their campaign from last year and turn things around this time.

Glenn Phillips wants more recognition for fielding

Further, the Kiwi all-rounder also pushed for fielding to get more recognition and believes that cricket is beyond just batting or bowling. Glenn Phillips also extended his gratitude to Jonty Rhodes for appreciating his fielding.

"Yeah, that was pretty cool seeing that post from Jonty. You know, he's someone I saw briefly when I was growing up. And, you know, he set the standard for everyone. So to be able to try and, I guess, follow in his footsteps, you know, the likes of AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum, Jadeja, obviously, from an Indian perspective. You know, there's so many great fielders out there. And I think we're all trying to push for that same narrative that cricket is more than just batting and bowling," he said.

Glenn Phillips lit up the recently concluded 2025 Champion Trophy with some breath-taking catches, redifining the standards of fielding in the modern day game.

