Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh reserved high praise for Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav following the batter's scintillating 103-run knock against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12.

He highlighted how the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium chant loudly for Suryakumar, just like they used to do for Sachin Tendulkar and Lasith Malinga. Harbhajan suggested that there isn't a player in the current Mumbai team that can match the dynamic batter.

Speaking on his YouTube channel after MI's 27-run win over GT, Harbhajan Singh said:

"I hope he [Suryakumar Yadav] remains fit and keeps on winning matches for Mumbai. Everyone chants his name when he walks out to bat. At one point it was all 'Sachin..Sachin', then 'Malinga..Malinga', but now there's only one sound, Suryakumar Yadav. I don't think there is a bigger player in this MI team."

The cricketer-turned-commentator emphasized that it will be a big achievement for bowlers if they somehow manage to deliver a dot ball when Suryakumar Yadav is at the crease.

Lauding the champion batter, Harbhajan added:

"I don't think there's anyone better than Suryakumar Yadav at the moment. He plays with a different approach and has a great range of shots. Forget about taking his wicket, it will be a big achievement for bowlers if they are able to bowl a dot ball to him.

"All I can do is bow down to Suryakumar Yadav. He is single-handedly carrying this Mumbai team. A few others have also done well, but he is on a different level."

Suryakumar Yadav has been the top performer with the bat for the Mumbai-based side this season. With 479 runs from 12 innings, he is currently the leading run-getter for MI in IPL 2023.

"Did their job well" - Harbhajan Singh on MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan

Harbhajan Singh further stated that Mumbai openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan showed positive intent in the powerplay overs. He opined that both the batters did a fine job, scoring runs at a brisk pace upfront.

While Kishan scored 31 runs off 20 balls, Sharma finished with 29 runs in 18 balls. The two opening batters stitched together an important 61-run stand at the top.

Speaking about their contribution with the bat, Harbhajan remarked:

"MI were off to an impressive start with the bat. Rohit Sharma also looked good, and Ishan Kishan has also been doing well lately. The two did their job well, getting the team off to a flying start in the powerplay. MI are aware that they will have to post huge totals, as scoring 200 also might not be enough for them."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: IPL/JioCinema



#IPL2023 #MIvsGT #crickettwitter Mumbai Indians dominated the table toppers to strengthen their top 4 claim📸: IPL/JioCinema Mumbai Indians dominated the table toppers to strengthen their top 4 claim 🔥📸: IPL/JioCinema#IPL2023 #MIvsGT #crickettwitter https://t.co/PTE2Jhykan

Rohit Sharma and Co. did a commendable job with the bat, posting an imposing 218-run total. With seven wins from 12 matches, they are currently placed third in the points table.

Poll : 0 votes