"Don't think Hardik Pandya is that big a loss for Gujarat Titans"- Brad Hogg ahead of IPL 2024

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg feels the Gujarat Titans (GT) wouldn't feel the pinch of Hardik Pandya's absence in the IPL 2024 season. GT traded their former captain to the Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the IPL auction and named Shubman Gill as their new skipper.

Hogg believes that the Titans have enough resources in their bowling department to cover up for Hardik's skills and also reckons the former GT skipper isn't at his best batting in the top order.

Speaking in a video posted on his YouTube channel, here's what Brad Hogg had to say about GT letting go of Hardik Pandya:

"I don't think Hardik Pandya is that big a loss really (for GT). Yes he is a quality All-rounder in the middle order, but they can cover it. They have got really good bowling depth there. He was batting in the top order but I don't think he was best suited there so Gujarat Titans are better off without him."

Hardik led GT to the IPL 2022 title in their first season and then backed it up with an appearance in the IPL 2023 final. It will be interesting to see if Gill the leader can scale the heights of his predecessor.

Hardik Pandya will be back to his best at Mumbai Indians: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg believes Hardik Pandya is more suited to bat in the lower middle order. With MI's top order packed with star-studded match-winners, Hardik will probably slot himself in the finisher's role alongside Tim David. Hogg feels that's where the all-rounder will find his mojo again. He stated:

"Mumbai are better off having an Indian All-rounder batting in the lower middle order and I think that's where Hardik will bat. I think we will see Hardik back at his best with Mumbai Indians."

Hardik has replaced Rohit Sharma as MI's new skipper. His first assignment back in Blue and Gold will be against his former team GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24.

