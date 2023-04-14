"Don't think Rinku Singh will feel the pressure whatsoever" - Eoin Morgan ahead of KKR vs SRH

Former England and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan believes that Rinku Singh won't be under any kind of pressure after hogging the spotlight in IPL 2023.

Rinku created a huge buzz around the cricketing world after smashing five straight sixes against Gujarat Titans fast bowler Yash Dayal to pull off a marvelous win for KKR.

The Nitish Rana-led side needed 28 runs in the last five balls and that's when Rinku Singh stepped up with his feisty blows to seal a three-wicket win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Speaking on whether Rinku Singh will feel any pressure moving forward this season, Eoin Morgan said on JioCinema:

"I don't think Rinku will feel the pressure whatsoever. He is a very level-headed guy who is unbelievably great in the position that he is right now. He has waited on the sideline for so long, so I am sure he is going to grab every opportunity with both hands."

"Don't know what Rinku Singh has been drinking" - Eoin Morgan on KKR culture

Kolkata Knight Riders are coming from two straight thumping victories against RCB and GT. It came after they lost their tournament opener to Punjab Kings via Duckworth Lewis (DLS) method.

Eoin Morgan started his IPL journey with RCB in 2010 but the Irish-born former cricketer spent a major period with KKR (57 matches across four seasons). He also led the team in 24 matches and guided them to the final of IPL 2021.

Speaking about the culture and environment in the KKR dressing room, Morgan said:

"I think it's a nice inside into the changing room on what's going on at the Eden Gardens. Because there is clearly something going on. I don't know what Rinku Singh has been drinking but in my opinion of order, keep that a secret. It's a really good sign of a good culture."

KKR will next host Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday evening (April 14) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

